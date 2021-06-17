A Toronto restaurant is serving up cocktails by the pool this summer

Toronto’s Exhibition Place isn’t only known for the annual CNE event, it’s also home to one of the biggest beach clubs in the city.

The Grand Bizarre Beachclub Restaurant has officially opened its 86,000-square-foot oasis, located at 15 Saskatchewan Road, to the public for brunch, lunch, and dinner.

The club features three infinity-edge pools where patio-goers can sit while basking in the sun with a cocktail in hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grand Bizarre (@grandbizarreto)

When it comes to food and drinks, the menu is almost endless. Guests can choose from an array of appetizers, mains, platters, and desserts, all curated by celebrity chef Robert Rainford.

They also have cafe favourites to devour.

Reservations can be made online, but there is a $7.50 fee for each ticket. However, it does give you pool access and a complimentary dessert. Pricing for lounge chairs, dining tables and high chairs starts at $11.24 and for cabana reservations, $64.24. Seating is first come, first serve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grand Bizarre (@grandbizarreto)

Bottle service pricing ranges from around $200 up to $13,000. For the full list of drinks, click here.

The Grand Bizarre Beachclub is open Friday to Sunday and reservations slots are available for the June 19 and 20 weekend.

The Grand Bizarre Beachclub

Address: 15 Saskatchewan Road

Hours: Friday from 4 pm to 8 pm and 9 pm to close, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 3:30 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm and 9 pm to close