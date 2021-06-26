Canada Day is rolling around once again, and although there won’t be as many big celebrations as usual due to the pandemic Torontonians can still find fun ways to spend the long weekend.

The country is celebrating its 154th anniversary of being formed, but several jurisdictions have cancelled official celebrations after the discovery of 215 children’s remains at a Kamloops residential school. Many people feel that celebrating Canada Day is in bad taste. In Toronto, the statutory holiday is being observed.

Ontario is scheduled to enter Step 2 of its reopening framework on June 30 — just in time for Canada Day. While some restrictions have been relaxed, if you go out, maintain physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Below are some things to do in Toronto on Canada Day:

If hitting up a park or a beach and chilling with friends is at the top of your list, the Toronto Islands offer amazing views. Catch a ferry to get there, and enjoy looking back at the beautiful city skyline.

There are a couple of drive-in concerts planned for Canada Day in Toronto.

The first is Q107’s Great Canadian Concert. The lineup includes songs by Tom Petty, Alanis Morissette, U2, Queen, Black Sabbath and Journey. It’s happening at the Guildwood GO Station parking lot in Scarborough.

Another option is the Summer House Party at CityView Drive-In. They’ll be broadcasting shows by Serena Ryder, K-OS, Tim Hicks, and more from the big screen.

A number of drive-ins in the GTA will be open on Canada Day, offering a selection of movies appropriate for families and any horror fans.

The theatres include the 5 Drive-In and The Starlight Theatre in Oakville, The Stardust Drive in Theatre in Newmarket, and Starlite in Hamilton.

Need beach inspiration for Canada Day? Check out Bluffer’s Park Beach, Cherry/Clarke Beach, Kew-Balmy Beach, Marie Curtis Park East Beach, Sunnyside Beach, and Woodbine Beach.

Physical distancing measures should still be followed when visiting a beach or a park.

An outdoor pool is another kid-friendly way to spend the day. The city’s 58 outdoor pools all officially opened on June 19, and you can book a swim time online.

The Toronto Zoo officially reopened to the public on June 19.

Tickets must be pre-booked due to COVID-19, and physical distancing must be followed. But the beloved animals are still there for guests to see.

If the weather remains warm and sunny, going to a park for a picnic to meet friends or to go relax with a book is a viable option if you have the day off.

Many green spaces like Ontario Place, High Park, Trinity Bellwoods Park, Tommy Thompson Park, Rouge National Park, and Bluffer’s Park in Scarborough are all available to residents.