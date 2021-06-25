You can order from 11 different restaurants at this huge Toronto patio

This patio in Toronto’s Midtown area hosts several restaurants for patrons to choose from, making it the perfect spot for picky eaters.

PATIO at 1503 Yonge Street is in a huge lot where patrons can enjoy 11 restaurants with an assortment of cuisines.

Guests can choose from 9 Bars, Ambiyan on Yonge, Barnsteiner’s, Boccone Deli and Pizza Bar, Brownes Bistro, Capocaccia Trattoria, Cucina Buca, Mary Be Kitchen, Mermaid Fish and Grill House, Midtown Gastro Hub, and Zelden’s Deli and Desserts.

Once you’re seated at one of the many tables, it’s simple: scan the tabletop QR code or menu to place your order.

When your order is ready, it will be delivered to your table within 30 to 45 minutes. They also have an on-site bar where you can order alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

To snag a spot, the team recommends guests make reservations online. Walk-ins are allowed, but tables aren’t guaranteed.

Guests will be able to enjoy the patio until September 4.

The patio is organized by the Yonge and St. Clair BIA, a non-profit organization whose goal is to promote the economic development of locally owned businesses.

Address: 1503 Yonge Street

Hours: Thursday to Saturday from 12 pm to 10 pm