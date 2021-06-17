Toronto's Venice Beach bar is back with cocktails and food pop-ups

Toronto’s very own Venice Beach Bar has officially opened and it’s bringing all the vacation vibes along with it.

The parking-lot-turned-beach patio in the city’s Little Portugal area is welcoming guests back to enjoy its Southern California-inspired bar with some new additions.

The team at Bar Mordecai has come up with canned and bottled cocktails to sip on while hanging out at the beach patio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venice Beach Bar (@venicebeachbar_to)

Along with the cocktails, they will also have bottle service buckets and a list of wine and local beers.

There will also be a new food pop-up every two weeks starting with pan-Asian eats from Preserve Indulgence.

The caterers are developing a menu inspired by the Santa Monica Pier and will be serving fresh oysters, chicken heart skewers, cold noodles, dumplings, dirty fried rice, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venice Beach Bar (@venicebeachbar_to)

“Our first summer at ‘the beach’ showed us how much our neighbourhood, and the city as a whole, needs these types of safe, fun outdoor spaces to gather and celebrate summer,” said Michelle Genttner of Unboxed Market in a press release.

“We are excited to welcome everyone back with some fresh new ways to relax, hang out with friends and sample new treats every couple of weeks as we rotate through a great roster of food vendors.”

Genttner and Luis Martins are owners of Toronto’s Unboxed Market, and just last year said they began dreaming of what could be done with the parking lot before the pandemic struck.

Take-out cocktails will be available to purchase as well.

A pollinator-friendly floral installation will also be put up and made with bee boxes filled with different flowers and plants. Perfect photo op!

Venice Beach Bar is located at 1251 Dundas Street West and will not be taking reservations. Guests can add themselves to the waitlist via the Ambassador app.

Venice Beach Bar

Address: 1251 Dundas Street West.

Hours: Wednesday to Monday from 3 pm to 12 pm. Closed Tuesdays.