13 things to do in Toronto this week: November 29 to December 5

With the start of a snowy week (and more to come), you may feel inclined to stay indoors, but there are a ton of things to do in Toronto that make facing the cold totally worth it.

Snow or shine, there are a few events in the city that can be enjoyed no matter the weather.

Here are a few ideas to keep in mind as you head through the week:

The AGO is presenting Picasso: Painting the Blue Period. It is the first exhibition in Canada that focuses on the early works of the modernist artist. It will feature more than 100 objects from 15 different countries. There will be paintings, sculptures, and works on paper by Picasso, including works by artists the Spaniard is known to have studied before and during the Blue Period.

This exhibition is curated by AGO’s Kenneth Brummel and Dr. Susan Behrends Frank and co-organized by the AGO, The Phillips Collection from Washington, DC, and support of the Musée national Picasso-Paris.

When: Until January 16, 2022

Where: 317 Dundas Street West

This new holiday market in Mississauga features vendors from more than 35 women-owned businesses. The co-founders of the Run The World Summit brought their Run The World Holiday Market to Square One and will run until December 24.

When: Until December 24

Where: Square One Shopping Centre

Sky Skate is back this year at The Porch rooftop patio in Toronto with an improved experience. Something about skating under the moonlight and enjoying the breathtaking view of the CN Tower sounds magical. This one-of-a-kind experience will provide family fun events during the day, rooftop date nights, and parties at night.

When: Monday to Thursday from 3 pm to 10 pm, Friday from 3 pm to 12 am, Saturday from 12 pm to 12 am, and Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: The Porch rooftop – 250 Adelaide Street West

Toronto’s biggest outdoor holiday festival is put on by Concierge Club and features 16 festive holiday zones and a huge photo-op station for pictures with Santa. The event runs until December 26. Its open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 pm to 11 pm.

When: Runs until December 26

Where: Bandshell Park in Exhibition Place

Holiday Fair in the Square is back for the season in a new location, and it’s bigger and brighter than ever, thanks to a new partnership with Nights of Lights. The massive winter wonderland, in support of Epilepsy Toronto, is now open and runs until January 2. Both the Holiday Fair in the Square and Nights of Lights are located at Assembly Park in Vaughan. The fair moved from its original home in Nathan Phillips Square to accommodate the new features and attractions.

When: Until January 2, 2022 (closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and December 25, open on December 27 and 28), From 5 pm to 11 pm (Wednesdays to Fridays), 12 to 11 pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

Where: Assembly Park – 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan

Miracle Toronto and Sippin’ Santa holiday pop-up bar officially opened their doors on November 25 and are now serving the most delicious cocktails, perfect for the season.

When: November 25 to December 26 from 5 pm to 2 am every day

Where: Miracle on Bloor Street – 875 Bloor Street West, Sippin’ Santa – 866 Bloor Street West

A life-sized Candyland installation with a massive gingerbread house has been unveiled at Toronto’s Dufferin Mall for the holiday season. Until January 3, shoppers will be able to explore the magical Candyland installation and take pictures in a life-sized snow globe and candy cane selfie stations.

When: Until January 3

Where: Dufferin Mall – 900 Dufferin Street

The Thirsty Elf is back with creative holiday cocktails, Christmas sweaters, kitschy decor, and all your favourite holiday songs. This year’s festive cocktail menu is curated by Fairmont Hotels’ Director of Beverage, Rus Yessenov.

When: November 19 until December 18, Thursday to Saturday from 4 pm to 11 pm

Where: Avenues Level of Fairmont Royal York

The Christmas season has arrived in Toronto as The Distillery Winter Village officially opens. The renamed and rebranded Toronto Christmas Market opened at 6 pm on November 18, lighting its 55-foot-tall Christmas tree. Visitors can stroll the cobblestone streets beneath starlit canopies, gaze upon the dazzling tree, indulge in delicious food, and check off every gift on their holiday shopping list.

When: November 18 to December 31, and on select days through December

Where: 55 Mill Street

Canada’s Wonderland has brought back its holiday-themed WinterFest this year. The immersive holiday experience features millions of lights, many Christmas trees throughout the park, more than a dozen live shows, and ice skating on Snow Flake Lake.

When: Select nights between November 13 to December 31

Where: Canada’s Wonderland — 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan

The One Of A Kind Winter Show is back in the city this year with over 400 artisan vendors to discover. The event is located at the Exhibition Place’s Enercare Centre and vendors from across the country are set to showcase their works of art from home décor to fashion, jewellery, artisanal food items, toys and more.

When: November 25 to December 5 – Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 9 pm.

Where: Enercare Centre – Exhibition Place, 100 Princes Boulevard.

Toronto’s stackt market is hosting its massive, six-week holiday festival, Holiday Hills until December 31, and it’s full of shopping, live music, and more. It will feature live music showcases, art, holiday-themed workshops, and DIYS, a drag brunch, and weekends of vendor markets in time for Christmas shopping.

When: November 23 to December 31

Where: stackt market – 28 Bathurst Street

Toronto’s newest immersive art exhibit opened its doors last month. Immersive Klimt welcomed guests into the lavish world of its namesake on October 21. The exhibit promises to “provoke your senses” as you journey through Gustav Klimt’s most famous paintings, including “The Kiss,” “Flower Garden,” and “The Tree of Life.” It’s only here for a few more days, Toronto, don’t miss it!

When: October 21 to November 28, closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Where: 1 Yonge Street