The Fairmont Royal York opens its holiday pop-up bar this month

The holiday season will be here before we know it, and Fairmont Royal York is already ahead of the game, bringing back its beloved bar pop-up.

The Thirsty Elf is back with creative holiday cocktails, Christmas sweaters, kitschy decor, and all your favourite holiday songs.

This year’s festive cocktail menu is curated by Fairmont Hotels’ Director of Beverage Rus Yessenov.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Royal York (@fairmontroyalyork)

You might also like: Toronto bar to host a tree lighting celebration to kick off its winter market

"Timbiebs": Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons launch limited edition Timbits

8 new restaurants in Toronto to try this fall

Festive cocktails and Christmas treats will be available for all to enjoy starting November 19 to December 18, from 4 pm to 11 pm, Thursday through Saturday.

Reservations are encouraged and the portal to do so will open on November 12.

Proof of full vaccination and ID will be required as the pop-up will be held indoors this year. Guests must be 19+ to attend.

The Thirsty Elf

When: November 19 until December 18, Thursday to Saturday from 4 pm to 11 pm

Where: Avenues Level of Fairmont Royal York