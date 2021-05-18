Spring has sprung, and most Seattleites are desperate to leave the dreary winter behind and experience springtime in the city.

Here are 14 ideas for outings with your sweetheart.

Time travel to yesteryear by taking your sweetie to the University of Washington to see a film at the Henry Art Gallery Drive-In. If the artsy shows don’t speak out to you, perhaps the blockbuster flicks at the Blue Fox Drive-In Theater or the Rodeo Drive-In. But no funny business in the backseat!

Grab a sweater or rain jacket (just in case), then enjoy a leisurely meal on one of Seattle’s many perfect heated patios.

Try a new bakery

Nothing quite says love is in the air like freshly baked goodies. From freshly baked loaves to classic Chinese and Taiwanese treats, there’s something delicious for all lovebirds.

Pack a picnic basket, order from a food truck or pick up a to-go meal from your favourite resto, then take your sweetie to one of the city’s most picnic-able parks for a relaxing afternoon of alfresco dining, people-watching and napping in the sunshine.

Leave it to the PNW to have some spectacular biking trails. Whether you’re a newbie or seasoned pro, a little bike ride mixed with adventure is sure to stir things up. If you’d rather just cycle around the city, we suggest renting a bike from Pedal Anywhere.

Spring is the time to see rhododendrons, magnolias, camellias and more at one of Seattle’s many parks. If you’d rather immerse yourself in tranquillity and pretend you’ve flown your sweetheart overseas for a vacation, check out the Japanese Garden at 1075 Lake Washington Boulevard East, Seattle.

Order cones from one of Seattle’s many stellar ice cream and gelato shops—they’re worth the risk of an ice cream headache.

Stargaze

Want to see heavenly bodies? On a clear evening, pack a blanket and some hot cocoa before heading outside the city, far away from the light pollution, to gaze at the stars and contemplate the nature of the universe.

Hike

Load up a backpack with water and snacks, lace up your hiking boots, and tackle one of the many trails in and around Seattle. There’s something for everyone, from easygoing ramblers (check out these hikes for lazy people) to fanatic weekend warriors and puppy parents.

Explore the gorgeous waters nearby out city by gliding along in singles or a double rented from Northwest Outdoor Center, Ballard Kayak, or Alki Kayak Tours. New to kayaking, or just nervous? Sign up for lessons or a group tour.

Visit a farmers’ market

Spend a leisurely morning strolling through a farmers’ market in Seattle or in the outlying areas to pick up fresh local ingredients, then cook up a homemade feast.

Go whale watching

Treat your sweetheart to a whale of a time by seeing orcas and humpback whales up close (but not too close) with Island Adventures, Puget Sound Express, and Clipper Vacations.

See larger-than-life outdoor art

Be a tourist in your own town by walking, biking or blading to see the various quirky Seattle landmarks and other art installations such as the Ballard Parking Squid or the Bacon and Eggs Skatepark.

See thought-provoking indoor art

Dive into the world of Vincent Van Gogh’s distinctive paintings and bright colour palette at Imagine Van Gogh: The Immersive Exhibition. This enormous digital installation features more than 200 of the Dutch artist’s paintings projected onto surfaces, all accompanied by the music of Saint-Saëns, Mozart, Bach, Delibes and Satie. There’s also Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, another Van Gogh projection.