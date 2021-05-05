7 great dog-friendly walks in Seattle for you and your furry friends
With the weather heating up, you may be looking for new places to venture with your furry friend.
If you’re not looking to take your new puppy or older dog on a full-on hike, these seven spots in Seattle will be perfect for them to stretch their legs and get a little fresh air:
Denny Park
Pretend you’re walking through New York’s Central Park with a stroll through Denny Park. Lying by the central business district, walk past businessmen eating their lunch, kids picnicking, and of course, other dogs and greenery.
Cheshiahud Lake Union Loop Trail
The trail passes through six neighborhoods (South Lake Union, Westlake, Fremont, Wallingford, University District, and Eastlake) all in one run. On the North side of Lake Union, the trail connects to the Burke Gillman Trail and passes by the iconic Seattle park Gasworks. The route also crosses over two active draw bridges, Fremont and University, and offers a unique perspective of Seattle.
Alki Beach
A 4.4-mile-long stretch of paved path along Alki Beach offers stunning views of downtown Seattle. It’s a paradise with unbeatable vantage points of Elliott Bay and its killer sunsets. Bonus: if you need a rest, there are so many great dog-friendly patios to sit at.
Elliot Bay Trail
Elliot Bay Trail is one of our favorite hikes in Seattle. The trail goes through the Olympic Sculpture Park and Myrtle Edwards Park and is one of the best ways to avoid main city streets while absorbing the beautiful views that our city has to offer.
Seward Park
With 300 acres of forests and trails, one of the most scenic runs is the 2.4-mile paved trail that goes around the perimeter of the park. The views of Lake Washington are stellar and on a clear day, you can see Mt. Rainier. Seward Park, which connects to Lake Washington Boulevard if you want to run longer along the lake.
Washington Park Arboretum
What is an arboretum, you ask? It’s an area devoted to the planting of trees and shrubs. In a way, it’s a museum of trees. The park itself is laced with miles of walkable trails and bridges, and it even houses its very own Japanese garden. This little haven is a great distraction from the city.
Discovery Park
