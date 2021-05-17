Beyond Wonderland PNW announces 2021 fall festival lineup

It’s official: raves have returned to the Pacific Northwest. Well, at least Beyond Wonderland PNW has.

This autumn, get ready to fall into a trippy rabbit hole at The Gorge.

Known for it’s Alice in Wonderland-inspired theme, the festival is ready to return with a bang, offering up camping, various stages, as well as incredible installations.

The 18+ music festival is set to feature over 60 musical artists including Alison Wonderland, The Chainsmokers, Tiësto, and Steve Aioki.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can do so online beginning Thursday, May 20, at 11 am. General Admission passes start at $219. According to organizers, passes from 2020 have automatically been transferred to the new 2021 dates.

When: October 1 and 2, 2021

Where: The Gorge Amphitheater

Admission: passes start at $219