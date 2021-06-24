9 Seattle food trucks to add to your mealtime bucket list

Seattle is home to what seems like hundreds of amazing food options on wheels.

From dumplings to desserts, we’re lucky enough to have so many food truck options in our city.

Here are nine Seattle food trucks that you need to find and try this weekend.

Although they’ve opened a brick-and-mortar store, we’ll always think of Sugar and Spoon Cookie Dough as the dough on wheels. Served in a cup or cone, Sugar and Spoon offer raw cookie dough that’s safe to eat. With classic cookie dough, dough-reo, party animal, campfire, snickerdoodle, and a flavor of the month, even picky eaters can’t resist.

When: Monday to Sunday

Time: 12 – 8 pm

Where: 400 Pine Street, Seattle

We already know that Ezell’s chicken is some of Seattle’s best, but did you know that it’s also mobile? Enjoy chicken combos or a la carte versions of your favorite chicken strips and wingettes on one of the great Seattle food trucks.

When: Monday to Sunday

Time: Time is updated daily on Twitter

Where: Location is updated daily on Twitter

Seattle’s first Native American food truck has hands-down, some of the best frybread in town. The key is that they handmake the dough daily. With a menu including Indian tacos, burgers as well as sides of chili, salad, and more, you’re not leaving hungry.

When: Monday to Sunday

Time: hours are available daily on Facebook

Where: location is available daily on Facebook

With restaurants and trucks in five locations, Sam Choy knows what he’s doing. Taking traditional Hawaiian eats and fusing it with Western dishes, enjoy island favorites such as big kahuna kalua sandwich, reconstructed musubi and shaka sandwich wraps. The food truck also serves up traditional poke in a rice plate or as a salad or wrap.

When: Monday to Sunday

Time: hours are available online monthly

Where: location is available online monthly

Seattle’s first bubble tea food truck serves the dreamiest drinks around. The truck is hard to miss, with a pastel wrap and unicorn graphic that is the perfect backdrop for your Instagram photo — because you know you’re going to take a photo of your drink for the ‘gram.

When: Dates are posted weekly on Instagram

Time: The schedule is posted weekly on Instagram

Where: Schedule is posted weekly on Instagram

Island Blends Açaí brings the taste of Hawaii to the Pacific Northwest. The truck serves up fresh, organic açaí bowls with mix and match toppings, fresh smoothies, and poké bowls. If you’re looking for a traditional Hawaiian snack, this is your new go-to truck.

When: Schedule is posted on their website

Time: Schedule is posted on their website

Where: Schedule is posted on their website

After several successful sandwich pop-ups, Layers Sandwich Co. food truck came to be. Owners Ashley and Avery Hardin poured their hearts and souls into creating more than an artisanal sandwich food truck. With responsibly sourced ingredients and witty names of dishes such as precocious piggy, your only worry will be choosing which sandwich you’d like.

When: Calendar is available on their website

Time: Calendar is available on their website

Where: Calendar is available on their website

Falafel Salam is a rare food truck that creates everything from scratch using local and imported ingredients. The Middle Eastern Kitchen is perfect for those with dietary restrictions as everything is gluten-free and can be modified to fit vegan diets.

When: Sunday to Friday

Time: Times vary and are available on their website

Where: Location changes daily and is available on their website

More of a mobile smokehouse than a food truck, Wood Shop BBQ serves amazing meat by the pound. They offer brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken, beef ribs, hot link sausages, polish sausages, hot cheddar link, pork spare ribs, smoked wings, mac and cheese bowls, sandwiches and more. You won’t leave without all of your BBQ needs satisfied.

When: Friday to Monday

Time: 11-2 pm

Where: location changes daily and is listed on their website

