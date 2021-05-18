With over 100 tennis courts in Seattle, you may be wondering which exactly are the best for a quick set.

All outdoor city courts have a minimum rate of $10 per one hour, while private courts host their own rates and membership costs.

Out of all the tennis courts in Seattle, here are some of the best:

Play ball rain or shine at the Amy Yee Tennis Center. With indoor and outdoor courts, guests are given the choice to play inside or outside in the fresh air. Reservations are taken at 9:10 am every morning, and pre-payment is required for court bookings.

Location: 2000 Martin Luther King Jr. Way South, Seattle

We like the Woodland Park Tennis Courts for a very non-tennis reason. The park consists of dirt jumps, a baseball diamond, and even a skatepark for the whole family to enjoy. This tennis court is perfect for those with kids or even a partner who’d rather spend their day doing anything other than tennis.

Location: 1000 N 50th Street, Seattle

Not only does Solstice Park look awesome, but it also has six tennis courts to play on. When your game makes you too tired to continue, hang out by the refreshing water fountain and benches.

Location: 7400 Fauntleroy Way SW, Seattle

Those looking for tennis lessons should start at Tennis Center Sand Point. The indoor center has classes for adults, juniors, and aspiring college or professional tennis players alike.

Location: 7135 Sportsfield Drive NE, Seattle

Jefferson Park is one of Seattle’s nicest parks. Why wouldn’t you want to play tennis there? We recommend making your way to the four pro-sized courts around dusk as the sun starts setting for a picture-perfect game.

Location: 3801 Beacon Avenue S, Seattle

Choose between two pro or regular-sized courts at Laurelhurst Playfield. We love this spot for its free public restrooms and nearby the community center.

Location: 544 NE 41st Street, Seattle

At the Seattle Tennis Club, choose between 19 tennis courts, including six indoor and several others right on the water’s edge. Additionally, the Seattle Tennis Club houses a gymnasium, fitness center, massage room, squash courts, locker rooms, dining rooms, event spaces, a pool, private beach access, a boathouse, and a Tennis Pro Shop.

Location: 922 McGilvra Blvd East, Seattle