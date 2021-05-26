Live music returns: a full list of concerts coming to Seattle

Sound the alarm, concerts are coming back to Seattle.

With Washingtonians getting vaccinated and the state of the world slowly but surely returning to normal, musical artists have gotten their books out and started planning shows in the upcoming year.

Here’s a running list of all the upcoming live concerts in Seattle:

August 2021

August 13 and 14 — Primus — Pavilion at Riverfront

August 15 — Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats — Pavilion at Riverfront

August 20– Beartooth — Showbox SoDo

August 26 — Celine Dion — Tacoma Dome

September 2021

September 8 — Dance Gavin Dance — Showbox SoDo

September 8 — Death Cab for Cutie — Pavilion at Riverfront

September 10 — Too Many Zoos and Big Freedia — Showbox SoDo

September 11 — Louis the Child — WaMu Theater

September 11 — Modest Mouse — Marymoor Park

September 13 — Simple Plan and New Found Glory — Showbox SoDo

September 17 — Gorgon City — Showbox SoDo

September 18 — Alec Benjamin — Showbox SoDo

September 24 — Porter Robinson — WAMU Theater

September 25 — Lord Huron — Marymoor Park

September 26 — Dayglow — The Showbox

October 2021

October 1 — Kings of Leon — White River Amphitheater

October 1 and 2 — Beyond Wonderland — Gorge Amphitheater

October 8 — Dabin — Showbox SoDo

October 8 — 311 — WAMU Theater

October 12 — Machine Gun Kelly — Pavilion at Riverfront

October 12 — August Burns Red — Showbox SoDo

October 13 — Watsky — The Showbox

October 14 — In This Moment and Black Veil Brides — Paramount Theatre

October 15 — Slander — Tacoma Dome

October 19 — Bleachers — Showbox SoDo

October 29 — Dan and Shay — Tacoma Dome

October 30 — Eric Church — Climate Pledge Arena

October 30 — Dashbard Confessional — Showbox SoDo

November 2021

November 3 — Andrea Bocelli — Climate Pledge Arena

November 7 — Evanescence and Halestorm — Climate Pledge Arena

November 11 — COIN — Showbox SoDo

November 11 to 14 — Freakout Festival — Various Locations

November 17 — Neck Deep — Showbox SoDo

November 18 — Lupe Fiasco — Showbox SoDo

November 20 — Florida Georgia Line — Climate Pledge Arena

November 26 and 27 — San Holo — Showbox SoDo

December 2021

December 11 — Brantley Gilbert — Tacoma Dome

December 29 — Lovelytheband and Sir Sly — The Showbox

January 2022

January 23 — Circa Survive — The Showbox

January 28 — Kane Brown — Climate Pledge Arena

February 2022

February 22 — Kaleo — Showbox SoDo

February 26 — Justin Bieber — Tacoma Dome

March 2022

March 1 — Bad Bunny — Climate Pledge Arena

March 4 — The Weeknd — Climate Pledge Arena

March 8 — Godspeed You! Black Emperor — The Showbox

March 9 — K.Flay — The Showbox

March 11 — Glass Animals — WaMu Theater

March 25 and 26 — Billie Eilish — Climate Pledge Arena

April 2022

April 7 — Aly and AJ — Showbox SoDo

April 23 — The Airborne Toxic Event — The Showbox

April 29 — Russ — WAMU Theater

April 30 — Rage Against the Machine — Tacoma Dome

May 2022

May 4 — The Flaming Lips — Showbox SoDo

June 2022

June 16 — Barenaked Ladies — Marymoor Park