Live music returns: a full list of concerts coming to Seattle
Sound the alarm, concerts are coming back to Seattle.
With Washingtonians getting vaccinated and the state of the world slowly but surely returning to normal, musical artists have gotten their books out and started planning shows in the upcoming year.
Here’s a running list of all the upcoming live concerts in Seattle:
August 2021
August 13 and 14 — Primus — Pavilion at Riverfront
August 15 — Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats — Pavilion at Riverfront
August 20– Beartooth — Showbox SoDo
August 26 — Celine Dion — Tacoma Dome
September 2021
September 8 — Dance Gavin Dance — Showbox SoDo
September 8 — Death Cab for Cutie — Pavilion at Riverfront
September 10 — Too Many Zoos and Big Freedia — Showbox SoDo
September 11 — Louis the Child — WaMu Theater
September 11 — Modest Mouse — Marymoor Park
September 13 — Simple Plan and New Found Glory — Showbox SoDo
September 17 — Gorgon City — Showbox SoDo
September 18 — Alec Benjamin — Showbox SoDo
September 24 — Porter Robinson — WAMU Theater
September 25 — Lord Huron — Marymoor Park
September 26 — Dayglow — The Showbox
October 2021
October 1 — Kings of Leon — White River Amphitheater
October 1 and 2 — Beyond Wonderland — Gorge Amphitheater
October 8 — Dabin — Showbox SoDo
October 8 — 311 — WAMU Theater
October 12 — Machine Gun Kelly — Pavilion at Riverfront
October 12 — August Burns Red — Showbox SoDo
October 13 — Watsky — The Showbox
October 14 — In This Moment and Black Veil Brides — Paramount Theatre
October 15 — Slander — Tacoma Dome
October 19 — Bleachers — Showbox SoDo
October 29 — Dan and Shay — Tacoma Dome
October 30 — Eric Church — Climate Pledge Arena
October 30 — Dashbard Confessional — Showbox SoDo
November 2021
November 3 — Andrea Bocelli — Climate Pledge Arena
November 7 — Evanescence and Halestorm — Climate Pledge Arena
November 11 — COIN — Showbox SoDo
November 11 to 14 — Freakout Festival — Various Locations
November 17 — Neck Deep — Showbox SoDo
November 18 — Lupe Fiasco — Showbox SoDo
November 20 — Florida Georgia Line — Climate Pledge Arena
November 26 and 27 — San Holo — Showbox SoDo
December 2021
December 11 — Brantley Gilbert — Tacoma Dome
December 29 — Lovelytheband and Sir Sly — The Showbox
January 2022
January 23 — Circa Survive — The Showbox
January 28 — Kane Brown — Climate Pledge Arena
February 2022
February 22 — Kaleo — Showbox SoDo
February 26 — Justin Bieber — Tacoma Dome
March 2022
March 1 — Bad Bunny — Climate Pledge Arena
March 4 — The Weeknd — Climate Pledge Arena
March 8 — Godspeed You! Black Emperor — The Showbox
March 9 — K.Flay — The Showbox
March 11 — Glass Animals — WaMu Theater
March 25 and 26 — Billie Eilish — Climate Pledge Arena
April 2022
April 7 — Aly and AJ — Showbox SoDo
April 23 — The Airborne Toxic Event — The Showbox
April 29 — Russ — WAMU Theater
April 30 — Rage Against the Machine — Tacoma Dome
May 2022
May 4 — The Flaming Lips — Showbox SoDo