Jam out to local artists at the Woodland Park Zoo's summer concert series

Live music at the Woodland Park Zoo returns this summer with the 37th annual BECU ZooTunes summer concert series.

The safe, physically distanced concert features a line-up curated by KEXP, which focuses solely on local musicians.

The Posies, Naked Giants, and Polyrythmics are the first three artists to be announced, set to perform on July 18, August 8, and August 25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Woodland Park Zoo (@woodlandparkzoo)

Tickets to ZooTunes are only available online this year and will be sold in two-, four-, six-, or 10-person pods. Each pod will be safely spaced between each other with footpaths to maintain proper physical distancing.

Besides sealed water bottles, no outside food and beverage will be allowed at any ZooTunes concerts this year.

Tickets are set to go on sale on May 21, 2021, at zoo.org.