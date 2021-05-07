Justin Bieber announces new Tacoma show dates in postponed world tour
While he was scheduled to return this summer, Justin Bieber’s world tour has been rescheduled once again.
The Grammy Award-winning global superstar was supposed to kick off his tour this summer, but due to COVID-19 restrictions varying by state, the tour is being moved to 2022. He will be stopping in Tacoma on February 26, at the Tacoma Dome.
Additionally, the Justice World Tour 2022 has seven new arena shows to total 52 dates.
The new 2022 tour kicks off in San Diego at Pechanga Arena on Friday, February 18, and wraps up in North America in Milwaukee at Milwaukee Summerfest on Friday, June 24, 2022.
The tour will also hit New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Montreal and more.
“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” said Bieber in a release. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”
Tickets for new shows go on sale later this month, with details being announced on his website soon.
Justin Bieber World Tour
|Friday, February 18, 2022
|San Diego, CA
|Pechanga Arena
|Sunday, February 20, 2022
|Las Vegas, NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|Tuesday, February 22, 2022
|Glendale, AZ
|Gila River Arena
|Wednesday, February 23, 2022
|Inglewood, CA
|The Forum
|Saturday, February 26, 2022
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|Monday, February 28, 2022
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center at San Jose
|Wednesday, March 2, 2022
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center at San Jose
|Friday, March 4, 2022
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Monday, March 7, 2022
|Los Angeles, CA
|STAPLES Center
|Tuesday, March 8, 2022
|Los Angeles, CA
|STAPLES Center
|Friday, March 11, 2022
|Portland, OR
|MODA Center
|Sunday, March 13, 2022
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vivint Home Energy Arena
|Wednesday, March 16, 2022
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|Friday, March 18, 2022
|Tulsa, OK
|BOK Center
|Monday, March 21, 2022
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Tuesday, March 22, 2022
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Friday, March 25, 2022
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Monday, March 28, 2022
|Ottawa, ON
|Canadian Tire Centre
|Tuesday, March 29, 2022
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|Thursday, March 31, 2022
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Friday, April 1, 2022
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|Monday, April 4, 2022
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|Wednesday, April 6, 2022
|Greensboro, NC
|Greensboro Coliseum
|Thursday, April 7, 2022
|Jacksonville, FL
|Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
|Saturday, April 9, 2022
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|Monday, April 11, 2022
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|Wednesday, April 13, 2022
|Miami, FL
|AmericanAirlines Arena
|Tuesday, April 19, 2022
|Cincinnati, OH
|Heritage Bank Center
|Thursday, April 21, 2022
|Indianapolis, IN
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|Sunday, April 24, 2022
|DesMoines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|Monday, April 25, 2022
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|Wednesday, April 27, 2022
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center
|Friday, April 29, 2022
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Sunday, May 1, 2022
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Wednesday, May 4, 2022
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|Friday, May 6, 2022
|Minneapolis, MN
|Target Center
|Monday, May 9, 2022
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Tuesday, May 10, 2022
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Thursday, May 12, 2022
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|Saturday, May 14, 2022
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|Monday, May 16, 2022
|Columbus, OH
|Schottenstein Center
|Tuesday, May 17, 2022
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Sunday, June 5, 2022
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Tuesday, June 7, 2022
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Wednesday, June 8, 2022
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Friday, June 10, 2022
|Washington DC
|Capital One Arena
|Monday, June 13, 2022
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Tuesday, June 14, 2022
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Thursday, June 16, 2022
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Saturday, June 18, 2022
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Monday, June 20, 2022
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Friday, June 24, 2022
|Milwaukee, WI
|American Family Insurance Amphitheater