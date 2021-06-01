New Order and Pet Shop Boys are coming to Seattle this October

We’re going back in time, ladies and gentlemen, as New Order and Pet Shop Boys make their way to Seattle this fall.

The iconic English bands are taking their Unity Tour to the Climate Pledge Arena on October 14, 2021.

New Order formed as a successor to Joy Division in 1980, and are best known for their electronic and dance music which made them one of the most notable bands of the ’80s.

Pet Shop Boys, on the other hand, formed in 1981 but really only took off in the ’90s. They also focus on synth-pop and have sold over 50 million records worldwide.

Tickets to the show go on sale this Friday, June 4, at 10 am local time. Tickets for all original canceled dates will remain valid for the new dates.

New Order and Pet Shop Boys Unity Tour

17 September – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

19 September – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

21 September – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

23 September – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

25 September – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

28 September – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

30 September – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

2 October – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

7 October – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

8 October – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

12 October – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

14 October – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

16 October – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena