Bleachers to play Showbox SoDo in Seattle this October

The 33-day tour, supported by Claud, begins in New Jersey this September 11 and ends on November 6 in Pennsylvania.

Having released three albums, the new tour will support their latest, titled Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, which is set to release on July 30, 2021.

Their new single “Stop Making this Hurt” gives a little preview of what to expect on the coming album.

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night is currently available for preorder, and tickets for their Showbox SoDo show are on sale now with the code “saturdaynight”.

Bleachers 2021 North American Tour

09-11 Asbury Park, NJ – Shadow of the City

09-12 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

09-13 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

09-15 Columbus, OH – Express Live

09-17 Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

09-18 Newport, KY – Ovation

09-22 Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

09-23 Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann

09-24 Washington, DC – Anthem

09-25 New York, NY – Governors Ball

09-28 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewery Company

09-29 Tampa, FL – Jannus Live

10-03 New Orleans, LA – Fillmore

10-05 Houston, TX – House of Blues

10-06 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

10-11 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10-13 San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s

10-15 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

10-16 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

10-19 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

10-20 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

10-22 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

10-23 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

10-24 Kansas City, MO – Uptown

10-26 Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore

10-27 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

10-28 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

10-30 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

10-31 Detroit, MI – Fillmore

11-02 St. Louis, MO – The Factory

11-03 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11-04 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

11-06 Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg University at XL Live