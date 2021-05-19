Bleachers to play Showbox SoDo in Seattle this October
Indie pop superstars Bleachers are back with a new North American tour stopping at the Showbox SoDo in Seattle on October 19.
The 33-day tour, supported by Claud, begins in New Jersey this September 11 and ends on November 6 in Pennsylvania.
pre sale code: saturdaynight https://t.co/UZWuInJbWS 🍅 pic.twitter.com/kaIVQHf2JY
— bleachers (@bleachersmusic) May 18, 2021
Having released three albums, the new tour will support their latest, titled Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, which is set to release on July 30, 2021.
- See also:
Their new single “Stop Making this Hurt” gives a little preview of what to expect on the coming album.
Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night is currently available for preorder, and tickets for their Showbox SoDo show are on sale now with the code “saturdaynight”.
Bleachers 2021 North American Tour
09-11 Asbury Park, NJ – Shadow of the City
09-12 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
09-13 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
09-15 Columbus, OH – Express Live
09-17 Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest
09-18 Newport, KY – Ovation
09-22 Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
09-23 Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann
09-24 Washington, DC – Anthem
09-25 New York, NY – Governors Ball
09-28 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewery Company
09-29 Tampa, FL – Jannus Live
10-03 New Orleans, LA – Fillmore
10-05 Houston, TX – House of Blues
10-06 Dallas, TX – House of Blues
10-11 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
10-13 San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s
10-15 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
10-16 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
10-19 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
10-20 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
10-22 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
10-23 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
10-24 Kansas City, MO – Uptown
10-26 Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore
10-27 Madison, WI – The Sylvee
10-28 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
10-30 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room
10-31 Detroit, MI – Fillmore
11-02 St. Louis, MO – The Factory
11-03 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
11-04 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
11-06 Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg University at XL Live
