An exclusive dining experience returns to Lumen Field this summer

After a sold-out launch in February and March, Field to Table dining is once again returning to Lumen Field.

The experience features 14 of the top chefs in the Pacific Northwest serving their dishes on one of the best professional sports fields in the country.

Guests will have the choice of meat, seafood, or vegetarian option, and can enjoy dishes such as sumac lamb chop lollipops with Israeli couscous, pickled ramp, grilled Asparagus, English pea, mint, salsa verde, and preserved lemon labneh or pan-seared Alaskan halibut with asparagus velouté, maitake mushroom, vanilla bean gastrique, and bacon cream.

Each day, a new local chef will headline and feature their choice of four-course dinner.

The rotating lineup of confirmed chefs currently includes:

Quinton Stewart of Ben Paris — Wednesday, June 2

Sabrina Brzusek of Swine Dining — Friday, June 4

John Sundstrom of Lark — Saturday, June 5

Mitch Mayers of Sawyer — Sunday, June 6

Mel Miranda of Musang — Monday, June 7

Kristi Brown of Communion — Tuesday, June 8

David Nichols of Eight Row — Wednesday, June 9

Sabrina Tinsley of Osteria La Spiga — Friday, June 11

Trey Lamont of Jerk Shack — Saturday, June 12

Dre Neeley of Gravy on Vashon — Sunday, June 13

Shawn Applin of 84 Yesler — Tuesday, June 15

Matt Lewis of Where Ya At Matt — Wednesday, June 16

Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi — Thursday, June 17

Maximilian Petty of Eden Hill — Friday, June 18

All dinner reservations must be prepaid online, where guests can view all menus and select their culinary journey.

Menus are priced at $119 per person plus tax and service charge, with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase through contactless, cashless ordering on-site.

This exclusive experience is only for those aged 21 and over.