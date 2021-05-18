Kings of Leon are coming to White River Amphitheatre this fall
Multi-platinum selling rock band Kings Of Leon is back with a new North American tour stopping at the White River Amphitheatre on October 1.
The 26-day tour, supported by Cold War Kids, begins in Florida this August and ends on October 2 in Ridgefield’s Sunlight Supply Amphitheater.
Having released eight albums, the new tour will support their latest, titled When You See Yourself.
Their new single “The Bandit” proves that the Grammy Award-winning band has still got their groove, and the album was well worth the wait.
When You See Yourself is out now, and tickets for their White River Amphitheatre show go on sale May 21 at 10 am local time on Ticketmaster.
Kings of Leon 2021 North American Tour
August 3 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 5 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 10 – Charlotte, N @C PNC Music Pavilion
August 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
August 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
August 15 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 17 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
August 19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHI
August 22 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 27 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 29 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 31 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
September 3 – Snowmass Village, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience
September 15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion
September 18 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
September 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
September 23 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 24 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
October 1 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
October 3 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater