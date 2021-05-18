Kings of Leon are coming to White River Amphitheatre this fall

Multi-platinum selling rock band Kings Of Leon is back with a new North American tour stopping at the White River Amphitheatre on October 1.

The 26-day tour, supported by Cold War Kids, begins in Florida this August and ends on October 2 in Ridgefield’s Sunlight Supply Amphitheater.

Having released eight albums, the new tour will support their latest, titled When You See Yourself.

Their new single “The Bandit” proves that the Grammy Award-winning band has still got their groove, and the album was well worth the wait.

When You See Yourself is out now, and tickets for their White River Amphitheatre show go on sale May 21 at 10 am local time on Ticketmaster.

Kings of Leon 2021 North American Tour

August 3 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 5 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 10 – Charlotte, N @C PNC Music Pavilion

August 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 15 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 17 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

August 19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHI

August 22 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 27 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 29 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 31 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 3 – Snowmass Village, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience

September 15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion

September 18 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

September 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 23 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 24 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

October 1 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

October 3 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater