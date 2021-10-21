18 things to do in Montreal this weekend: October 22 to 24

Well, it’s finally safe to say that you’ll need to put on a few extra layers before leaving the house. And in case you forgot, it’s going to be that way for the next five to six months, so brace yourselves.

But just because nighttime temperatures are hovering around zero degrees, it doesn’t mean that there’s no fun to be had.

In fact, there’s so much to do that we had to compile all the events into a list.

The Habs are in town, and there are a bunch of great Halloween-themed things to check out along with some one-of-a-kind activities.

Here’s what’s worth checking out across Montreal this weekend, October 22 to 24.

For fans of the Netflix phenomenon Squid Game, a real-life urban adventure based on the show is coming to Montreal … Except, you know, without the murder.

The mobile-guided event will take place over a three to four-hour period. Gamers will be asked to bring their smartphones with a working data connection, and are available in English only.

When: Saturday

Time: 12:30 pm and 12:45 pm

Where: Roddick Gates – McGill University

Price: $18, registration required, available online

This 2 km maze located in the Old Port has transformed its space in accordance with the spooky season.

Halloween lovers will also delight in learning that maze attendees who show up in costume during the last two weeks of October will receive a 15% discount, making this weekend the perfect time to visit.

When: From now until October 31

Time: 11 am – 5:30 pm (Groups must reserve times in advance)

Where: SOS Labyrinthe, Hangar 16, 360 Rue de la Commune E

Price: $15.75 – $19.75

The Canadiens will host the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday in an Original Six matchup.

Considering the Bell Centre can now function at full capacity, this will be an experience that Montrealers haven’t experienced in over 580 days.

If there’s ever been a time to fork out cash for Habs tickets, it might be now.

When; Saturday

Time: 7 pm

Where: Centre Bell

Price: Various prices, available online

There is never a bad time to hear Vivaldi’s wonderful Four Seasons! This triple bill will mark two great returns for Les Grands Ballets, that of Mauro Bigonzetti’s ballet The Four Seasons, set to Vivaldi’s iconic score of the same name, and also a new collaboration with Quebec choreographer Edouard Lock. Be sure to catch a live rendition of this while you can.

When: From now until October 23

Where: Salle Wilfred Pelletier, Place des Arts

Time: 8 pm

Price: Tickets begin at $39

Pointe-à-Callière, the museum of archaeology and history in Old Montreal, is hosting an exhibit all about the history of the circus.

From the first European and American circus troops to today’s international shows, the circus has been entertaining audiences for nearly 300 years. Guests can also climb into a mini clown car, test their balance and coordination, and discover their inner circus artist.

When: From now until March 6, 2022

Time: 10 am – 5 pm, closed Mondays

Where: 350 Place Royale

Price: $16 – $24

How about more than 7,000 pumpkins in one place?

Pumpkinferno, the one-kilometre walk with a backdrop of the picturesque 19th-century setting, is only 148 kilometres from Montreal.

When: From now until October 31

Time: 7 pm – 10 pm

Where: Upper Canada Village – County Road 2

Price: $20

Tacos and tattoos are part of this week’s F-MR Sundays event organized by MR-63 and the City of Montreal. People from all over the island will gather for some tats and eats at Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier Park on October 24.

Live performances by alternative rap duo Kirouac & Kodakludo, Montreal DJ duo Kobal and GrandHuit, and composer Sambé will all be part of the event.

And if you prefer to leave your skin bare, feel free to go for a bite anyway. All are welcome.

When: Sunday

Where: Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier Park

Time: 12 pm – 8 pm

Price: Free admission

When: From now until October 31

Time: 4 – 10 pm

Where: 13740 County Rd 2, Morrisburg, ON

Price: $20

If you’re looking for thrills and frills, look no further than La Ronde’s spooktacular Halloween events calendar.

After a one-year hiatus, La Ronde is bringing Fright Fest back throughout the month of October.

This year’s edition, which kicked off on October 2, features fan-favourite haunted attractions with some new spooky surprises sprinkled in.

When: From now until October 31

Where: La Ronde

Time: 1 pm – 10 pm

Price: All-day passes begin at $44.99

Juan Luis Londoño Arias, known professionally as Maluma, is a Colombian singer and songwriter. He’ll be at the Bell Centre, rocking out a probable sold-out crowd to cap off the workweek.

When: Friday

Time: 8 pm

Where: Centre Bell

Price: Starting at $76, available online

If you haven’t yet decorated your home with pumpkins, it’s primetime pumpkin season at the Atwater Market. It’s the same result as going to a pumpkin patch, just you know, much less work.

When: From now until October 31

Time: 9 am – 6 pm

Where: 138 avenue Atwater

Price: Starts at $4 per pumpkin

Montreal’s Botanical Garden will shine bright with hundreds of illuminated lanterns thanks to the Gardens of Light.

The eight-week festival will offer a “brand new journey,” says the Espace pour la vie website, focusing on this year’s theme, “An ode to the Moon.”

The lantern fest will be devoted to the Moon this fall, the “universal beacon that has guided human beings since the dawn of time.” Espace pour la vie says the Moon will be the light that ushers guests on their path to discover the Gardens of Light.

When: From now until October 31

Time: 7 – 10 pm, nightly

Where: 4101 Sherbrooke Est

Price: $8.25 – $16.50

Since 2002, the ever-growing SPASM short-film festival has been highlighting the efforts of local horror and science fiction filmmakers.

Now in its 20th edition, this year’s festival, which officially kicks off this week, will feature online and in-person showings of films from Quebec and the rest of the world.

And for the first time in SPASM’s history, all of the short films on the program will be made available online as well as in-person.

When: From now until October 31

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Montreal

Price: $40 – $75

This farm has an impressive selection of fall-based activities on-site, including pumpkin tic-tac-toe, pumpkin bowling (which is exactly what it sounds like), a giant pumpkin house, corn maze, a petting zoo, tractor rides, and of course, food and drink.

When: Weekends from now until the end of October

Time: 9 am – 6 pm

Where: 4356 Boulevard Dagenais Ouest, Laval

Price: $4

As seen on Conan, America’s Got Talent, and through his own special on Crave, D.J. Demers lands at The Comedy Nest this week, and he’s bringing his clever persona with him to sling jokes around all weekend.

Including acts and hosting duties from local comics, why not have a few laughs this week?

Or at least some of the Nest’s free popcorn…

When: Friday and Saturday

Time: 8 pm and 10:30 pm (Friday and Saturday)

Where: 2313 Rue Sainte-Catherine O (3rd Floor)

Price: $6 – $17.50, available online

This weekend is your last chance to be a part of an Indigenous art show at the Riverside Inn in Kahnawake.

Iontkahthohtha will showcase artwork by Onkwehón: we artists.

When: From now until October 24

Time: Friday & Saturday, 1 -8 pm

Where: The Riverside Inn

THE INFINITE is a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.

Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.

Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.

When: From now until November 7

Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm

Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William

Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)

October is the last month to take in AURA, one of the Old Port’s most popular and beautiful events.

Moment Factory presents the immersive light show at the timeless Notre Dame Basilica.

It’s seriously breathtaking.

When: October 21-23

Time: 6, 7, 8 and 9 pm

Where: Notre-Dame Basilica, 110 Notre-Dame St Ouest

Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online

Housed inside the Palais des Congrès, RECHARGER/Unwind is a stunning new digital world that aims to reenergize guests at Oasis immersion, Canada’s biggest immersive indoor attraction.

The walkthrough experience of 10 works by some of Quebec’s (and the world’s) most prominent digital artists offers a stimulating and soothing sensory walkthrough experience.

When: From now until January 30, 2022

Time: 10:20 am – 8:20 pm

Where: Palais des congrès de Montréal, 1001 Pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle

Price: From $19 to $25, available online