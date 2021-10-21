A Halloween themed drag brunch is coming to Montreal's Time Out Market

Drag queens, good food, and spooky vibes.

While these are not three things you’d usually put together when organizing an event, the unlikely trio makes up the ideal seasonal happening: Halloween Drag Brunch at Time Out Market.

The October 31 brunch will be hosted by none other than Montreal drag legend Barbada de Barbades, and will feature some of the city’s top queens.

Earlier this month, Barbada posted a personal invitation, welcoming all to the occasion. The queen also recently appeared as a guest on the reality competition series Call Me Mother, which premieres this month on OutTV.

Along with some serious entertainment and a delicious variety of food prepared by the Time Out chefs, the Halloween-themed brunch, separated into two-time slots (noon & 3 pm), will also feature a costume contest. Prizes include a $50 gift card from Time Out and a tote bag.

To enter, simply arrive at the event in your best costume, and judges will select the winner. But be sure to bring your A-game since the competition at a drag event is bound to be fierce.

Tickets are for sale here and will be available for purchase in groups of 2 to 8.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Market Montréal (@timeoutmarketmontreal)



When: October 31

Time: 12 pm & 3 pm

Where: Time Out Market, Centre Eaton de Montréal, 705 Saint-Catherine St W

Price: $85 for a table of two