A horror film festival is coming to Montreal this month to scare you silly

Since 2002, the ever-growing SPASM short-film festival has been highlighting the efforts of local horror and science fiction filmmakers.

SPASM was first classified as “amateur cinema,” but during its inaugural year, the quality of horror filmmaking was so surprising that the organizers decided to remove the “amateur” label for the next edition.

Check out this trailer from the festival’s 18th edition in 2019, and you’ll soon find that these aren’t your average B-movies

Now in its 20th edition, this year’s festival, which officially kicks off on October 21, will feature online and in-person showings of films from Quebec and the rest of the world.

And for the first time in SPASM’s history, all of the short films on the program will be made available online as well as in-person.

There are some benefits to purchasing in-person tickets. For one, events like the Total Crap 80s Special are presented exclusively at the venue.

Other events include the Great Horror Evening on Friday, October 29 and Kabaret on Saturday, October 30.

Festival passports range from $40 to $75.

The complete list of short films will be released on Thursday, October 14.

For more information on this year’s edition of SPASM and the history of the festival, click here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festival SPASM (@festival_spasm)

When: October 21 to 31

Where: Various venues across Montreal

Price: $40 – $75