5 spooky things to do in Montreal to scare yourself into the Halloween spirit

As if the past 18 months haven’t been scary enough, Halloween season is upon us and it’s time for ghouls, jump scares, and of course, costumes.
Montreal has a slew of great Halloween events worth checking out every year and this year is no different.
Okay, it’s a bit different because of you-know-what, but at least there are events worth checking out, which wasn’t the case at this time last year (for the most part.)
- You might also like:
- Let's settle this: Is Nightmare Before Christmas a Halloween movie?
- You can go on haunted tours all across Montreal throughout October
- 8 haunted places in Montreal that are bound to get you spooked
Here are five things going on around Montreal this Halloween that should be on your scary radar for the rest of the month.
Fright Fest at La Ronde
View this post on Instagram
Quebec’s biggest amusement park is being overrun by monsters, ghouls, and witches for the rest of the month.
Thrill-seekers can enjoy the usual rides and seasonal attractions, but once the sun goes down, the park turns haunted, full of monsters around every corner.
The famous Chainsaw Guys, Roaming Souls, and other creatures will be unleashed to wreak havoc on the innocent past 5:30 pm. It’s Fright by Night with chilling scare zones like the Vampire Lair, Zombie Camp and Demon’s Hell.
The festival will also showcase haunted houses with the return of Evil Circus 3D, Nightmares, District 510 – in the dark, and Cursed Farm.
So, if you thought the rides at La Ronde were scary before, get ready to experience some next-level adrenaline at Fright Fest.
When: From now until October 31
Where: La Ronde
Price: All-day passes begin at $44.99
Pumpkinferno at Upper Canada Village
View this post on Instagram
So this isn’t technically in Montreal but come on, glowing installations of more than 7,000 pumpkins? How much more Halloween-esque can you get?
Pumpkinferno, the one-kilometre walk that’s set to the backdrop of the picturesque 19th-century setting, is only 148 kilometres from Montreal.
When: From now until October 31
Where: 13740 County Rd 2, Morrisburg, ON
Price: $20
Rocky Horror Montreal Picture Show
View this post on Instagram
Montreal’s annual Rocky Horror Picture Show at Cinéma Impérial offers a full-theatrical light show extravaganza where guests are strongly encouraged to dress up, dance, yell, and throw things at the screen.
When: From October 29 to 31
Where: Cinéma Impérial
Price: TBA
Festival SPASM
View this post on Instagram
The SPASM Festival is an annual short film festival that offers thrilling and exciting movies. Everything from gore, to thrillers, science fiction, drama, and of course, horror.
The scare fest screens across various venues throughout Montreal including the iconic Club Soda and Theatre Plaza.
The 10-day event ends with a costumed Halloween bash.
When: October 21 to 31
Where: Various venues across Montreal
Price: $40 – $75
La Voûte Halloween
View this post on Instagram
Every Halloween, Club La Voûte hosts hundreds of costumed guests to its Halloween Ball.
The event is inspired by supermodel Heidi Klum and the legendary parties she held in the former Banque Royale.
Get ready for spooky music, dancing, and thrilling costumes. This one is wild.
When: October 31
Where: 360 rue Saint Jacques
Price: TBA