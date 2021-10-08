Look at all the pumpkins at Montreal's Atwater Market (PHOTOS)

We made it to Thanksgiving’s long weekend, and we’re inching quite a bit closer to Halloween.

Meaning, this is the perfect weekend to buy pumpkins right here in Montreal.

Think about it. If you buy a pumpkin on Friday or Saturday, you’ll get an entire weekend of decorative use out of it and then 23 days of pumpkin time before Halloween.

Luckily, the timeless Atwater Market has a slew of pumpkins for sale, probably because the public market is on to prime pumpkin season as well.

Whether you’re looking for cute little squashes or jumbo pumpkins, the Atwater Market has tons of selections to choose from. Local merchants include Alain Dauphinais, Angel Jardins inc., Birri, Ferme Conrad Pitre, and Verger Éric Tanguay, with prices ranging from $5 to $25 for the big pumpkins.

And while you’re there, you might as well scoop up all the things you need for Thanksgiving. Make a day out of it, Montreal.

In case you need any more convincing, here’s what the market’s pumpkin-palooza looks like in the virtual world of Instagram:

