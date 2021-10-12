It would seem that love is in the air — and on the shores — at l’Étang Baker near Mont-Gauvin.

The now-famous heart-shaped lake in East Bolton first took Instagram by storm back in 2018. Since then, its popularity as a wonderful neck of the woods to explore — especially for couples — has only grown.

While it appears to be a body of water like any other on ground level, its perfect love heart shape is revealed once you’re elevated.

Surrounded by colourful fall foliage, this is arguably the best time of year to pay l’Étang Baker a proper visit.

The most amazing part is that the lake is 100% natural, making it an even more incredible sight to behold.

Here are some of our favourite photos from the unique provincial hotspot.

