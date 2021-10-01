Check out this Indigenous art show all month just outside Montreal

An Indigenous art show will take place at the Riverside Inn in Kahnawake from now until October 24.

Iontkahthohtha will showcase artwork by Onkwehón:we artists from Tuesday to Saturday every week for the rest of the month.

“Iontkahthóhtha” translates to “a place to look.”

The exhibit is organized by the Kanien’kehá:ka Onkwawén:na Raotitióhkwa Language and Cultural Center. The centre was created in 1978 to preserve and enrich the language and culture of the Kanien’kehá:ka (Mohawk) of Kahnawà:ke.

Iontkahthóhtha

When: From now until October 24

Time: Tuesday – Thursday, 1 – 6 pm; Friday & Saturday, 1 -8 pm

Where: The Riverside Inn