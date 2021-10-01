Check out this Indigenous art show all month just outside Montreal
Oct 1 2021, 11:37 am
An Indigenous art show will take place at the Riverside Inn in Kahnawake from now until October 24.
Iontkahthohtha will showcase artwork by Onkwehón:we artists from Tuesday to Saturday every week for the rest of the month.
“Iontkahthóhtha” translates to “a place to look.”
The exhibit is organized by the Kanien’kehá:ka Onkwawén:na Raotitióhkwa Language and Cultural Center. The centre was created in 1978 to preserve and enrich the language and culture of the Kanien’kehá:ka (Mohawk) of Kahnawà:ke.
When: From now until October 24
Time: Tuesday – Thursday, 1 – 6 pm; Friday & Saturday, 1 -8 pm
Where: The Riverside Inn