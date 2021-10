Check out this Indigenous art show all month just outside Montreal

An Indigenous art show will take place at the Riverside Inn in Kahnawake from now until October 24.

Iontkahthohtha will showcase artwork by Onkweh贸n:we artists from Tuesday to Saturday every week for the rest of the month.

“Iontkahth贸htha” translates to “a place to look.”

The exhibit is organized by the Kanien鈥檏eh谩:ka Onkwaw茅n:na Raotiti贸hkwa Language and Cultural Center. The centre was created in 1978 to preserve and enrich the language and culture of the Kanien鈥檏eh谩:ka (Mohawk) of Kahnaw脿:ke.

Iontkahth贸htha

When:聽From now until October 24

Time: Tuesday – Thursday, 1 – 6 pm; Friday & Saturday, 1 -8 pm

Where: The Riverside Inn