19 awesome things to do in Montreal this weekend: June 17 to 19

We’ve somehow already crossed the halfway mark of June and Montreal is really starting to feel like Montreal.

Festival season is in full swing, downtown is bumpin’ with Grand Prix events, MURAL Fest is decorating the landscape with beautiful art, and there are plenty of foodie options — how much more Montreal can you get?

Here’s what’s worth checking out across Montreal this weekend, June 17 to 19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Aoki (@steveaoki)

The popular American DJ Steve Aoki will be spinning tunes at New City Gas this weekend with Charly Jordan at a big-time Grand Prix party.

When: Saturday, June 18

Time: 6 pm – 3 am

Where: New City Gas

Price: Starting at $70, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Polski Piknik Montreal (@polpiknik)

Fours words: Polish sausage and pierogis.

Celebrate Polish dancing, music, culture, food, and of course beer, all in one spot on Saturday.

When: Saturday, June 18

Time: 12 – 10 pm

Where: Parc Jeanne-Mance

Price: Free admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hôtel Delta Montréal (@deltamontreal)

Downtown Montreal has a sky-high new basketball court.

Nrml Bskt is on the rooftop terrace of downtown’s Delta Hotel. There are five courts with illuminated hoops, each at a different height and angle.

Plus, it’s completely free.

Alley-oop!

When: From now until September 15

Time: 9 am – 9 pm

Where: Delta Hotel, 475 President-Kennedy

Price: Free

A big-time Grand Prix party is coming to Gare Windsor Station, offering over 30,000 sq ft of partying and music by T-Pain, Wyclef Jean, Kim Lee, Frank Walker, and more.

When: Saturday, June 18

Time: 8 pm – 3 am

Where: Gare Windsor Station

Price: $175 – $1,600, available online

Yes, Time Out is an ideal place to grab a bite. But, it’s also got one heck of a cocktail bar. From June 16 to 19, the wine bar will be pouring notorious Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, and Les Îles — a neighbourhood rendition of the Apérol apéritif with notes of orange and mandarin.

Visit the market on Fridays & Saturdays for the recurring “Market After Dark,” from 9 am to 1:30 am.

When: From now until June 19

Time: 9 am – 1:30 am

Where: Time Out Market, Eaton Centre

La Sobremesa, one of Montreal’s premier tapas joints, has launched an exclusive tasting menu in honour of F1 weekend.

With exquisite cocktails and an ever-changing seasonally based array of dishes, featuring locally sourced ingredients, you don’t always know exactly what you’re going to get, but its freshness is certainly guaranteed.

We recommend reserving your spot in advance. This hotspot could fill up fast.

When: June 16 to 19

Time: 4 – 10 pm

Where: 4922 Sherbrooke Ouest

MURAL Fest View this post on Instagram A post shared by MURALfestival (@muralfestival) One of Montreal’s most iconic summertime festivals enters its second weekend, offering a slew of great art, street food, DJs, and near-infinite photo opps. When: From now until June 19

Time: 24/7

Where: Boulevard Saint-Laurent

Price: Free admission

The St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival is like a summertime block party filled with theatre, dance, music, and comedy. There are over 800 performances spread out across Le Plateau, all in celebration of creativity.

There are more than 500 artists spread out across 20 different venues, all for good prices — some of which are free.

Visit the website for a full program of times and venues before the charming fest concludes for the year.

When: From now until June 19

Time: Varies per show

When: Various venues across Le Plateau

Price: Varies

You can take your family adventures to new heights this weekend, thanks to North America’s biggest trampoline park which just opened outside of Montreal.

Uplå is a labyrinth of 20-foot-high suspension bridges and trampolines that connect to a network of unique and colourful treehouses, all of which are suspended in the air at the foot of Mont-Saint-Grégoire.

What’s wild about Uplå is that the park is open all year round, rain, shine, or snow. We’ll have to wait a few months to see what North America’s biggest trampoline park looks like covered in snow. The park recommends soon-to-be trampoliners to book online to guarantee a spot.

When: Year-round

Time: 8 am – 6:30 pm

Where: 45 Chem. du Sous-Bois, Mont-Saint-Grégoire

Price: $20 – $30

Francos de Montréal View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francos de Montréal (@francosmtl) Since 1989, Les Francos de Montréal has become the true reflection of the French-speaking music culture. Celebrate French songs in 250 downtown gigs over 10 days in Montreal, all en français. There are free outdoor shows as well as performances from some of the province’s most established French artists including Koriass, Lynda Lemay, La Femme, Souldia, Marc Dupré, France d’Amour, and more all weekend. When: From now until June 18

Time: Varies

Where: Quartier des spectacles

Price: Various prices, some free shows (full lineup online)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Of Le Plateau (@peopleofleplateaumontroyal)

Tam-Tams is quintessential Montreal. A bunch of people drinking, dancing, and smoking the funky stuff at the base of our namesake mountain. What more could you want?

The magical weekly outdoor party is back and it’s arguably the best time of year to join the free party. It’s as simple as showing up for an afternoon of food, vendors, fun, and music.

An absolute Montreal summer must-do.

When: Every Sunday in June

Time: 12 pm until sunset

Where: Sir George-Etienne Cartier Monument

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Ronde OFFICIEL (@larondesixflags)

Might be as good a time as ever to check out Quebec’s biggest amusement park this weekend.

Try battling The Goliath, get rocked on Le Ednor, the Chaos, or try to win your significant other a prize.

When: Weekends only until June 12, every day past June 18

Time: 10:30 am – 8 pm (11:30 pm during the fireworks)

Where: 22 Chemin Macdonald

Price: $37.99, available online and on-site

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OASIS immersion (@oasisimmersion)

Have you wondered what it would be like to walk through a masterpiece?

The wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at OASIS, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like “Almond Blossoms,” “Starry Night,” and many more.

When: Thursdays – Sundays in June

Time: 9 am – 9:40 pm

Where: OASIS immersion, 301 Saint-Antoine

Price: $24 – $32, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Queen’s Ball (@bridgertonexperience)

Her Majesty Queen Charlotte is requesting Bridgerton fans’ attendance at a live event in Montreal.

The in-person event takes place in four cities across North America: Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles, and Montreal.

The ball will transport guests back to London, England’s Regency-era, where they can enjoy a bundle of experiences relating to the show, including a live ball dance accompanied by a string quartet.

When: June 17-19

Time: 4, 6:30, 9 pm

Where: L’Arsenal contemporary art, 2020 William Street, Montreal

Price: Starts at $49, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cirque du Soleil (@cirquedusoleil)

Cirque du Soleil is launching its new show, KOOZA, this weekend — a show that blends subcontinental sounds, stunning lighting, wild costumes, and acrobatic wonder.

When: June 17-19

Time: 4 & 8 pm

Where: Under The White Big Top, Old Montreal

Price: $121 (Friday), starting at $61 (Saturday & Sunday)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pointe-à-Callière (@pointeacalliere)

They sailed the seas, conquered great cities, and have now touched down in Montreal.

For the first time in Quebec, a museum showcasing the National Museum of Denmark’s magnificent Viking collection has arrived in Montreal. Last week, the “VIKINGS – Dragons of the Northern Seas” exhibit kicked off at the Pointe-à-Callière Montreal Museum of Archaeology and History and will remain open to the public until October.

When: From now until October 10

Time: Tuesday – Friday, 10 am – 5 pm; Saturday & Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm; closed Mondays

Where: 350 Place Royale, Old Montreal

Price: $8 – $25