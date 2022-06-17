19 awesome things to do in Montreal this weekend: June 17 to 19
We’ve somehow already crossed the halfway mark of June and Montreal is really starting to feel like Montreal.
Festival season is in full swing, downtown is bumpin’ with Grand Prix events, MURAL Fest is decorating the landscape with beautiful art, and there are plenty of foodie options — how much more Montreal can you get?
Here’s what’s worth checking out across Montreal this weekend, June 17 to 19.
Steve Aoki
The popular American DJ Steve Aoki will be spinning tunes at New City Gas this weekend with Charly Jordan at a big-time Grand Prix party.
When: Saturday, June 18
Time: 6 pm – 3 am
Where: New City Gas
Price: Starting at $70, available online
Polski Piknik
Fours words: Polish sausage and pierogis.
Celebrate Polish dancing, music, culture, food, and of course beer, all in one spot on Saturday.
When: Saturday, June 18
Time: 12 – 10 pm
Where: Parc Jeanne-Mance
Price: Free admission
Rooftop Basketball
Downtown Montreal has a sky-high new basketball court.
Nrml Bskt is on the rooftop terrace of downtown’s Delta Hotel. There are five courts with illuminated hoops, each at a different height and angle.
Plus, it’s completely free.
Alley-oop!
When: From now until September 15
Time: 9 am – 9 pm
Where: Delta Hotel, 475 President-Kennedy
Price: Free
MAXIM Grand Prix Party — T-Pain & Wyclef Jean
A big-time Grand Prix party is coming to Gare Windsor Station, offering over 30,000 sq ft of partying and music by T-Pain, Wyclef Jean, Kim Lee, Frank Walker, and more.
When: Saturday, June 18
Time: 8 pm – 3 am
Where: Gare Windsor Station
Price: $175 – $1,600, available online
Time Out Market
Yes, Time Out is an ideal place to grab a bite. But, it’s also got one heck of a cocktail bar. From June 16 to 19, the wine bar will be pouring notorious Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, and Les Îles — a neighbourhood rendition of the Apérol apéritif with notes of orange and mandarin.
Visit the market on Fridays & Saturdays for the recurring “Market After Dark,” from 9 am to 1:30 am.
When: From now until June 19
Time: 9 am – 1:30 am
Where: Time Out Market, Eaton Centre
Frida Kahlo – The Life of An Icon
Montreal has been graced with the life of Frida Kahlo in the form of an immersive and inspiring art exhibit.
The exhibit, The Life of An Icon, offers seven different transformational spaces with VR experiences, holographic videos, and 360° projections.
The 90-minute exhibit takes place at the Arsenal Contemporary Art venue in Little Burgundy and will remain on display for the public until June 24.
When: From now until June 24
Time: 10 am – 7 pm, Wednesday & Thursday; 10 am – 9 pm, Friday & Saturday; 10 am – 5 pm, Sunday
Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020 William Street
Price: $27.58 – $40.23, available online
Clock Tower Beach
Nicki Minaj said it best, Montreal: “Let’s go to the beach-each, let’s go get a wave.”
Montrealers looking to cool off by the water with sand beneath their toes can soak up the sun at the charming Clock Tower Beach all summer.
When: From now until September 5
Time: 11 am – 7 pm
Where: Bassin de l’Horloge
Price: Free admission
La Sobremesa
La Sobremesa, one of Montreal’s premier tapas joints, has launched an exclusive tasting menu in honour of F1 weekend.
With exquisite cocktails and an ever-changing seasonally based array of dishes, featuring locally sourced ingredients, you don’t always know exactly what you’re going to get, but its freshness is certainly guaranteed.
We recommend reserving your spot in advance. This hotspot could fill up fast.
When: June 16 to 19
Time: 4 – 10 pm
Where: 4922 Sherbrooke Ouest
MURAL Fest
One of Montreal’s most iconic summertime festivals enters its second weekend, offering a slew of great art, street food, DJs, and near-infinite photo opps.
When: From now until June 19
Time: 24/7
Where: Boulevard Saint-Laurent
Price: Free admission
Montreal Fringe Festival
The St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival is like a summertime block party filled with theatre, dance, music, and comedy. There are over 800 performances spread out across Le Plateau, all in celebration of creativity.
There are more than 500 artists spread out across 20 different venues, all for good prices — some of which are free.
Visit the website for a full program of times and venues before the charming fest concludes for the year.
When: From now until June 19
Time: Varies per show
When: Various venues across Le Plateau
Price: Varies
Uplå
You can take your family adventures to new heights this weekend, thanks to North America’s biggest trampoline park which just opened outside of Montreal.
What’s wild about Uplå is that the park is open all year round, rain, shine, or snow. We’ll have to wait a few months to see what North America’s biggest trampoline park looks like covered in snow.
The park recommends soon-to-be trampoliners to book online to guarantee a spot.
When: Year-round
Time: 8 am – 6:30 pm
Where: 45 Chem. du Sous-Bois, Mont-Saint-Grégoire
Price: $20 – $30
Francos de Montréal
Since 1989, Les Francos de Montréal has become the true reflection of the French-speaking music culture.
Celebrate French songs in 250 downtown gigs over 10 days in Montreal, all en français.
There are free outdoor shows as well as performances from some of the province’s most established French artists including Koriass, Lynda Lemay, La Femme, Souldia, Marc Dupré, France d’Amour, and more all weekend.
When: From now until June 18
Time: Varies
Where: Quartier des spectacles
Price: Various prices, some free shows (full lineup online)
Tam-Tams
Tam-Tams is quintessential Montreal. A bunch of people drinking, dancing, and smoking the funky stuff at the base of our namesake mountain. What more could you want?
The magical weekly outdoor party is back and it’s arguably the best time of year to join the free party. It’s as simple as showing up for an afternoon of food, vendors, fun, and music.
An absolute Montreal summer must-do.
When: Every Sunday in June
Time: 12 pm until sunset
Where: Sir George-Etienne Cartier Monument
La Ronde
Might be as good a time as ever to check out Quebec’s biggest amusement park this weekend.
Try battling The Goliath, get rocked on Le Ednor, the Chaos, or try to win your significant other a prize.
When: Weekends only until June 12, every day past June 18
Time: 10:30 am – 8 pm (11:30 pm during the fireworks)
Where: 22 Chemin Macdonald
Price: $37.99, available online and on-site
VAN GOGH – Distorsion
Have you wondered what it would be like to walk through a masterpiece?
The wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at OASIS, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like “Almond Blossoms,” “Starry Night,” and many more.
When: Thursdays – Sundays in June
Time: 9 am – 9:40 pm
Where: OASIS immersion, 301 Saint-Antoine
Price: $24 – $32, available online
The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience
Her Majesty Queen Charlotte is requesting Bridgerton fans’ attendance at a live event in Montreal.
The in-person event takes place in four cities across North America: Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles, and Montreal.
The ball will transport guests back to London, England’s Regency-era, where they can enjoy a bundle of experiences relating to the show, including a live ball dance accompanied by a string quartet.
When: June 17-19
Time: 4, 6:30, 9 pm
Where: L’Arsenal contemporary art, 2020 William Street, Montreal
Price: Starts at $49, available online
Cirque du Soleil – Kooza
Cirque du Soleil is launching its new show, KOOZA, this weekend — a show that blends subcontinental sounds, stunning lighting, wild costumes, and acrobatic wonder.
When: June 17-19
Time: 4 & 8 pm
Where: Under The White Big Top, Old Montreal
Price: $121 (Friday), starting at $61 (Saturday & Sunday)
VIKINGS – Dragons of the Northern Seas
They sailed the seas, conquered great cities, and have now touched down in Montreal.
When: From now until October 10
Time: Tuesday – Friday, 10 am – 5 pm; Saturday & Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm; closed Mondays
Where: 350 Place Royale, Old Montreal
Price: $8 – $25