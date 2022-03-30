Montreal is not an easy gastronomical market to stand out in with so many world-renowned and unique restaurants sprinkled throughout town. But every once in a while you stumble upon a place that refreshes your palate and blows you away.

La Sobremesa, a quaint and stylish tapas eatery, is that place.

As part of Canada’s esteemed culinary collective, the Best Restaurant Group, this Westmount restaurant balances its small capacity with some very big flavours. If you’re on the lookout for something comfortable, sophisticated, and most importantly, delicious, La Sobremesa’s impressive Spanish-inspired menu ticks all the boxes.

But, with that said, we suggest letting the staff lead you.

That’s right. Shut the menu, order the 6-course meal, kick your feet up, and let the experts take you through their array of delights. Their bartenders are magicians and Dany Bolduc, the head chef, is an artist.

What happens next can only be described as delightful.

With an ever-changing seasonally based menu featuring locally sourced ingredients, you don’t always know exactly what you’re going to get, but its freshness is certainly guaranteed.

During spring time, for example, you can expect to begin with a jamon and chorizo charcuterie plate, some homemade focaccia, and maybe even a dozen oysters.

Next, you may rejoice in Chef Bolduc’s irresistible melt-in-your-mouth scallops, which he promises “are here to stay.” Seafood lovers will also appreciate the signature octopus dish, which is glazed with pomegranate molasses, and fresh mint and served with muhammara.

After that, you may be graced with a tuna and beet salad or a delectable three day slow-cooked so tender that you may just shed a tear. Sides of wild mushrooms, Shishido peppers, and tomatoes are also customary.

Did we mention that each course, including dessert, is served with a specific wine pairing.

And, speaking of dessert, you can’t go wrong with any of their selections, such as the churros, ice cream, and Basque burnt cheesecake.

Put all the courses together, sprinkle in some romantic lighting and a bustling ambiance, and you’ve just had one of the greatest dining experiences in town.

No matter what’s in season, this place is always a can’t-miss.

Address: 4922 Sherbrooke St W,

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 5 pm – 10 pm