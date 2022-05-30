14 awesome things you have to check out in Montreal throughout June
Short of the official first day of summer, as soon as the calendar flips to June, it’s pretty much summer.
And you know what?
It just might be the best month of all. June is like the Friday night of summertime.
Montreal is loaded with awesome events, tons of food, outdoor sights, and sounds, and toasty weather.
Considering we haven’t really had a typical Montreal June since 2019, now might be one for the record books.
The Grand Prix, Jazz Fest, MURAL Fest, fireworks festival, and so much more is returning to Montreal in June.
Pull out the shorts and tees, buy a new pair of shades, and hit the town. Here are 14 things you have to check out on the island in June.
L’International des Feux Loto-Québec
The 36th edition of L’International des Feux Loto-Québec kicks off at the end of June after taking a couple of summers off because of the you-know-what.
The summer-long festival sparks off on June 25, featuring a 30-minute fireworks show displayed above the La Ronde grounds, every Saturday until August.
The display takes off from La Ronde but great vantage spots also include the Old Port and the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, among many others.
When: Saturdays, as of June 25 (until August 6)
Time: 10 pm
Where: La Ronde
MURAL Festival
One of Montreal’s most iconic summertime festivals is coming back in June.
The 10th edition of Montreal’s MURAL Festival will return to St. Laurent for 10 days from June 9 to 19.
The fest celebrates “10 years of effervescence, creation, and the work of exceptional artists who leave an unfathomable legacy on the Montreal landscape.”
MURAL Fest will welcome both international and local talents for its 10th edition, including headliner Shepard Fairey — best known for his “Hope” poster, created for Barack Obama’s electoral campaign.
The fest features a slew of on-site activities including food vendors, shops, and live music.
When: June 9 – 19
Time: 24/7
Where: Saint-Laurent Boulevard
Grand Prix
The Grand Prix is a wild time in Montreal.
It brings hundreds of thousands of tourists from all over the world to the downtown core, celebrating everything racing.
Even if you don’t check out the Formula 1 race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, all of downtown becomes a massive weekend-long party leading up to the June 19 race.
When: June 16 – 19
Time: Various times
Where: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
Montreal Jazz Fest
The world’s largest jazz fest returns to Montreal for its 42nd edition this summer. After two years of virtual shows, the Montreal International Jazz Festival will return to its former glory.
Dozens of artists have been announced for this summer’s festival and can be found right here — including a slew of free outdoor shows.
When: June 30 to July 9
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues
First Fridays
The biggest street food event in Canada is returning to Montreal in June, and it’ll be sticking around for the entire summer.
Les Premiers Vendredis (First Fridays) has been taking place every summer since 2012, albeit in a limited capacity during the pandemic. This time around, however, the summer-long street food party will return in its former glory.
With more than 50 food trucks and restaurateurs, the festival says it is the largest gathering of its kind from coast-to-coast.
When: June 3
Time: 4 pm – 11 pm
Where: Olympic Park
Ormstown Fair 2022
Okay, so this isn’t on the island of Montreal. But it’s so fun, we couldn’t omit it.
The Ormstown Expo, known locally as the Ormstown Fair, is gearing up for its 106th anniversary from June 9 to 12 and it’s a dandy of a time for city slickers and country folk alike.
Hosted on the ancient, Ormstown fairgrounds, the fair is a mixture of carnival rides, barn animals, derbies, tractor pulls, live music, and agriculture awareness.
Whether you’re driving down from Montreal or you live up the road, the Ormstown Fair is a fan favourite for all ages.
When: June 9 – 12
Time: Gates open at 8 am, midway rides at 11 am, and close at midnight.
Where: 1 McBain Street, Ormstown
YATAI MTL
YATAI MTL, a three-day fest celebrating Japanese culture and street food, is returning to the Mile End for a free three-day festival from June 10 to 12.
YATAI MTL will host street food stands, a market, cultural programs, and music, and is expected to attract more than 15,000 people over the three days.
When: June 10 to 12
Time: 5 – 11 pm, Friday; 12 – 11 pm, Saturday; 12 – 8 pm, Sunday
Where: Marché des Possibles – Entrepôt 77 77 Bernard Street Est
Montreal Fringe Festival
The St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival is like a summertime block party filled with theatre, dance, music, and comedy. There are over 800 performances spread out across Le Plateau, all in celebration of creativity.
There are more than 500 artists spread out across 20 different venues, all for good prices — some of which are free.
Visit the website for a full program of times and venues.
When: From now until June 19
Time: Varies per show
When: Various venues across Le Plateau
Festival TransAmériques
The Festival TransAmériques is an annual dance and theatre festival held in Montreal. The 16th edition of the FTA kicked off on May 25 and will shimmy around until early June.
When: From now until June 9
Time: Various times, check the online program for specifics
Where: Various venues, check the online program for specifics
La Fête National du Quebec
Celebrate Quebec’s birthday with a bunch of free concerts at the Place des Festivals.
When: June 23 – 25
Time: Varies
Where: Place des Festivals
Tam Tams
Tams, the weekly outdoor party at the base of the mountain, is a perfect summary of Montreal, open to both locals and tourists.
The magical outdoor bash is where Montrealers from far and wide, gather in Parc Mont Royal for an afternoon of food, vendors, fun, music, and maybe even a couple of beers and some smoking (shhh, don’t tell anyone).
When: Every Sunday in June
Time: 12 pm until sunset
Where: Sir George-Etienne Cartier Monument
La Ronde
Since the weather gets toasty in June, you have to check out Quebec’s biggest amusement park.
Try battling The Goliath, get rocked on Le Ednor, or check out the park’s newest ride, Chaos.
June’s sunny weather means La Ronde is open almost every day.
When: Weekends only until June 12, every day past June 18
Time: 10:30 am – 8 pm (11:30 pm during the fireworks)
Where: 22 Chemin Macdonald
Piknik Electronik
Piknic is an outdoor electric music dance festival featuring DJs and artists from all over the world. There are obviously good tunes, but there’s also good food, good drinks, and plenty of activities to keep you going. Best of all – the show goes on rain or shine.
DJs Paulo Rocco, Shirlee, Inside Blur, Clickbait, and more will be joining Montreal partiers in June. Check out the full lineup right here.
When: June 5, 12. 26
Time: 2 pm – 9:30 pm
Where: Parc Jean Drapeau
VAN GOGH – Distorsion
Have you wondered what it would be like to walk through a masterpiece?
The wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at OASIS, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like “Almond Blossoms,” “Starry Night,” and many more.
When: Thursdays – Sundays in June
Time: 10 am – 6:40 pm
Where: OASIS immersion, 301 Saint-Antoine