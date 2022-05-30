14 awesome things you have to check out in Montreal throughout June

Short of the official first day of summer, as soon as the calendar flips to June, it’s pretty much summer.

And you know what?

It just might be the best month of all. June is like the Friday night of summertime.

Montreal is loaded with awesome events, tons of food, outdoor sights, and sounds, and toasty weather.

Considering we haven’t really had a typical Montreal June since 2019, now might be one for the record books.

The Grand Prix, Jazz Fest, MURAL Fest, fireworks festival, and so much more is returning to Montreal in June.

Pull out the shorts and tees, buy a new pair of shades, and hit the town. Here are 14 things you have to check out on the island in June.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Ronde OFFICIEL (@larondesixflags)

The 36th edition of L’International des Feux Loto-Québec kicks off at the end of June after taking a couple of summers off because of the you-know-what.

The summer-long festival sparks off on June 25, featuring a 30-minute fireworks show displayed above the La Ronde grounds, every Saturday until August.

The display takes off from La Ronde but great vantage spots also include the Old Port and the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, among many others.

When: Saturdays, as of June 25 (until August 6)

Time: 10 pm

Where: La Ronde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MURALfestival (@muralfestival)

One of Montreal’s most iconic summertime festivals is coming back in June.

The 10th edition of Montreal’s MURAL Festival will return to St. Laurent for 10 days from June 9 to 19.

The fest celebrates “10 years of effervescence, creation, and the work of exceptional artists who leave an unfathomable legacy on the Montreal landscape.”

MURAL Fest will welcome both international and local talents for its 10th edition, including headliner Shepard Fairey — best known for his “Hope” poster, created for Barack Obama’s electoral campaign.

The fest features a slew of on-site activities including food vendors, shops, and live music.

When: June 9 – 19

Time: 24/7

Where: Saint-Laurent Boulevard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 Grand Prix du Canada (@f1gpcanada)

The Grand Prix is a wild time in Montreal.

It brings hundreds of thousands of tourists from all over the world to the downtown core, celebrating everything racing.

Even if you don’t check out the Formula 1 race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, all of downtown becomes a massive weekend-long party leading up to the June 19 race.

When: June 16 – 19

Time: Various times

Where: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve