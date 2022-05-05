Montreal's summer-long fireworks festival returns next month

Is there anything more sensational or grandiose than a well-executed fireworks display? You may soon be able to answer that question as Montrealers will be treated to an abundance of pyrotechnics this summer as the 36th edition of L’International des Feux Loto-Québec kicks off.

The “festival,” which begins on June 25, is more of a competition between a collection of international pyrotechnicians competing.

Fireworks will be launched from La Ronde amusement park on Île Sainte-Hélène, where our city skies will act as the contestants’ weekly battleground. The choreographed 30-minute displays will also be accompanied by music and will take place every Saturday evening until August 6.

While event organizers recommend watching the show directly from the Six Flags park, the pyrotechnics will also be viewable from the Old Port area. According to La Ronde, “all fireworks tickets give you access to La Ronde on the same day. This means you can enjoy the attractions all day and the fireworks at night for the price of one ticket.”

One thing is certain: You’ll certainly get a lot of BANG for your buck.

