Movies and TV shows that are being filmed in Montreal this June

In recent years, Montreal has become a pretty important filming location for big-time movies and TV shows in the industry.
Netflix’s Pieces of a Woman, the big-budget Tom Holland flick Chaos Walking, the X-Men franchise, John Wick, Arrival, and Mother! were all filmed across the greater Montreal area over the past few years.
As summer kicks off, here are a handful of movies and TV shows being shot in Montreal right now, according to the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA).
ACTRA is a Canadian labour union. Its Montreal branch represents more than 3,000 professional performers working in the English-language recorded media in Quebec.
Transplant (season 3) – TV series
This successful CTV series about an ER doctor, who flees his native Syria to come to Canada, premiered in February 2020. Over the last two years its garnered a loyal audience and critical acclaim.
Not unlike the first two, the show’s third season will be filming in Montreal all summer. Looks out for the scrubs.
Blackmore – Feature film
Many fans and critics have speculated that “Blackmore”, which is set to begin filming on June 6, is actually code for a sequel to the beloved Scream horror film series.
Scream 6 is set to feature the likes of Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere. Will we see them out and about in Montreal?
We’re about to find out.
Ghosts (season 2) – TV series
The American series Ghosts began filming here in early August based on the BBC show of the same name. The show’s premise is of a couple who moves into a house haunted by its former residents.
Now, the cast is back in town since being renewed for a second season on Amazon Prime