Movies and TV shows that are being filmed in Montreal this June

In recent years, Montreal has become a pretty important filming location for big-time movies and TV shows in the industry.

Netflix’s Pieces of a Woman, the big-budget Tom Holland flick Chaos Walking, the X-Men franchise, John Wick, Arrival, and Mother! were all filmed across the greater Montreal area over the past few years.

As summer kicks off, here are a handful of movies and TV shows being shot in Montreal right now, according to the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA).

ACTRA is a Canadian labour union. Its Montreal branch represents more than 3,000 professional performers working in the English-language recorded media in Quebec.

This successful CTV series about an ER doctor, who flees his native Syria to come to Canada, premiered in February 2020. Over the last two years its garnered a loyal audience and critical acclaim.

Not unlike the first two, the show’s third season will be filming in Montreal all summer. Looks out for the scrubs.

Many fans and critics have speculated that “Blackmore”, which is set to begin filming on June 6, is actually code for a sequel to the beloved Scream horror film series.

Scream 6 is set to feature the likes of Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere. Will we see them out and about in Montreal?

We’re about to find out.

The American series Ghosts began filming here in early August based on the BBC show of the same name. The show’s premise is of a couple who moves into a house haunted by its former residents.

Now, the cast is back in town since being renewed for a second season on Amazon Prime