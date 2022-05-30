EventsConcerts

8 notable concert acts coming to Montreal this June

May 30 2022, 5:15 pm
@phoebebridgers/Instagram | @charlottecardin/Instagram

Once summer hits Montreal, there really is no shortage of things to do ⁠— or concerts to see.

And while things at local arenas like the Bell Centre and its Laval counterpart are relatively quiet over the next month, the small venues are bursting with big-name musical talent throughout the month of June.

If you foresee yourself jamming out to a wide range of live music to kick off the start of summer ’22, here are a handful of appealing acts coming to Montreal, in chronological order.

June 3: Diplo

 

Time: 4 pm
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau
Tickets: Available online

June 4: Henry Rollins

Henry Rollins

MPH Photos / Shutterstock

Time: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show
Where: Corona Theatre
Tickets: Starting at $38, available online

June 6: Cradle of Filth

 

Time: 6:30 pm doors, 7:30 pm show
Where: Corona Theatre
Tickets: Starting at $48, available online

June 8: Phoebe Bridgers

 

Time: 6:30 pm doors, 8 pm show
Where: Parc Jean Drapeau
Tickets: Starting at $48, available online

June 8: Kraftwerk

Time: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show
Where: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts
Tickets: Starting at $74, available online

June 20 – 26: Charlotte Cardin

 

Time: 6:30 pm doors, 8 pm show
Where: MTELUS
Tickets: Starting at $109, available online

June 23 Tobias Dray

 

Time: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show
Where: Le Ministère
Tickets: Available online

June 28: Our Lady Peace

 

Time: 6:30 pm doors, 7:30 pm show
Where: Théâtre Maisonneuve de la Place des Arts
Tickets: Available online

