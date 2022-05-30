8 notable concert acts coming to Montreal this June

Once summer hits Montreal, there really is no shortage of things to do ⁠— or concerts to see.

And while things at local arenas like the Bell Centre and its Laval counterpart are relatively quiet over the next month, the small venues are bursting with big-name musical talent throughout the month of June.

If you foresee yourself jamming out to a wide range of live music to kick off the start of summer ’22, here are a handful of appealing acts coming to Montreal, in chronological order.

June 3: Diplo

Time: 4 pm

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau

Tickets: Available online

June 4: Henry Rollins

Time: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show

Where: Corona Theatre

Tickets: Starting at $38, available online

June 6: Cradle of Filth

Time: 6:30 pm doors, 7:30 pm show

Where: Corona Theatre

Tickets: Starting at $48, available online

June 8: Phoebe Bridgers

Time: 6:30 pm doors, 8 pm show

Where: Parc Jean Drapeau

Tickets: Starting at $48, available online

June 8: Kraftwerk

Time: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show

Where: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts

Tickets: Starting at $74, available online

June 20 – 26: Charlotte Cardin

Time: 6:30 pm doors, 8 pm show

Where: MTELUS

Tickets: Starting at $109, available online

June 23 Tobias Dray

Time: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show

Where: Le Ministère

Tickets: Available online

June 28: Our Lady Peace

Time: 6:30 pm doors, 7:30 pm show

Where: Théâtre Maisonneuve de la Place des Arts

Tickets: Available online