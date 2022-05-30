8 notable concert acts coming to Montreal this June

Once summer hits Montreal, there really is no shortage of things to do — or concerts to see.
And while things at local arenas like the Bell Centre and its Laval counterpart are relatively quiet over the next month, the small venues are bursting with big-name musical talent throughout the month of June.
- You might also like:
- Just for Laughs announces second wave of headlining comedy acts
- Osheaga announces Arcade Fire as Foo Fighters replacement
- Canadians are furious at Ticketmaster for insane Harry Styles concert ticket prices
If you foresee yourself jamming out to a wide range of live music to kick off the start of summer ’22, here are a handful of appealing acts coming to Montreal, in chronological order.
June 3: Diplo
View this post on Instagram
Time: 4 pm
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau
Tickets: Available online
June 4: Henry Rollins
Time: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show
Where: Corona Theatre
Tickets: Starting at $38, available online
June 6: Cradle of Filth
View this post on Instagram
Time: 6:30 pm doors, 7:30 pm show
Where: Corona Theatre
Tickets: Starting at $48, available online
June 8: Phoebe Bridgers
View this post on Instagram
Time: 6:30 pm doors, 8 pm show
Where: Parc Jean Drapeau
Tickets: Starting at $48, available online
June 8: Kraftwerk
View this post on Instagram
Time: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show
Where: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts
Tickets: Starting at $74, available online
June 20 – 26: Charlotte Cardin
View this post on Instagram
Time: 6:30 pm doors, 8 pm show
Where: MTELUS
Tickets: Starting at $109, available online
June 23 Tobias Dray
View this post on Instagram
Time: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show
Where: Le Ministère
Tickets: Available online
June 28: Our Lady Peace
View this post on Instagram
Time: 6:30 pm doors, 7:30 pm show
Where: Théâtre Maisonneuve de la Place des Arts
Tickets: Available online