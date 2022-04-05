Here's when Montreal's beautiful 10-day MURAL festival will take place

One of Montreal’s most iconic summertime festivals is coming back this summer.

The 10th edition of Montreal’s MURAL Festival will return to St. Laurent for 10 days from June 9 to 19.

The fest celebrates “ten years of effervescence, creation, and the work of exceptional artists who leave an unfathomable legacy on the Montreal landscape.”

MURAL Fest will welcome both international and local talents for its 10th edition, including headliner Shepard Fairey — best known for his “Hope” poster, created for Barack Obama’s electoral campaign.

“For this special occasion, MURAL is back to its good old habits and celebrates the arrival of summer, in June on St. Laurent,” explains Pierre-Alain Benoît, general manager at MURAL. “The boulevard remains the beating heart and the historical birthplace of the festival, especially as it becomes pedestrian and animated with electric crowds. The 10th edition of MURAL will give it a brand new look, with a dozen large-scale murals being produced and, of course, a plethora of artistic animations.”

Fairey, who is on the list of best-known urban artists of the last three decades, will leave his mark on Montreal by creating a “major mural in the heart of the red-light district on St. Laurent boulevard.”

From Friday, June 10, to Sunday, June 12, three large-scale outdoor shows will take place in downtown Montreal featuring electric hip-hop, grime, afrobeat, and electro performances.

Tickets for the outdoor concert will go on sale on April 7 through the festival’s website.

Full details for MURAL’s 10th edition will be announced at the end of April.