It’s a dark world these days and sometimes a good old-fashioned pillow fight is all we need to perk us up.

Asad Amini, one of the members of MTLmanz — a trio of YouTube pranksters — challenged Professor Frank Ferrie of McGill University’s Electrical and Computer Engineering department to a pillow fight duel, resulting in a beautifully wholesome moment.

Amini stops the McGill professor and kindly asks him if he’d be interested in partaking in a “quick survey.” Ferrie agrees, saying that he only has a few seconds because he “has to run” before being appointed his cushiony weapon.

The two immediately square off in the soft fight, both laughing like kids pillow fighting on a mattress.

It’s just so pure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTLmanz (@mtlmanz)

As of this writing, the pillow fight with professor Ferrie has garnered over 244,000 views on TikTok, alone.

Earlier in May, the MTLmanz squad initiated pillow fights with random students on McGill campus. It’s harmless, wholesome, nostalgic fun.

What more could you need?

Be sure to check out more of the prankster’s social channels on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube including a slew of pranks all around Montreal.