The city of champions: Your guide to the ultimate 48 hours in Edmonton

Edmonton is known as the city of champions. With so many things to do, narrowing down an itinerary for a quick weekend trip can be a challenge — but we’re here to help you out.

From the best food, coffee places to stay and some things to do, we’ve rounded up some of our go-to highlights in Alberta’s capital city right here.

Where To Sleep

Fairmont Hotel MacDonald

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Hotel Macdonald (@fairmontmac)

Perched above the North Saskatchewan River in downtown Edmonton, the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald delivers timeless luxury and charm. The property boasts 198 classically designed guest rooms, including specialty suites, a health club and fitness centre, massage therapy, and an array of dining options that are sure to satisfy any palate.

Fantasyland Hotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fantasyland Hotel (@fantasyland_hotel)

Let your imagination soar with the Fantasyland Hotel’s theme rooms. Located right inside West Edmonton Mall, this hotel offers a number of creatively decorated accommodations, with themes including space, Hollywood, modern igloo, western, truck, Victorian coach, and many more. Plus, if you’re in Edmonton to shop, there’s no better spot for easy access to not only the cities largest mall, but the largest mall in North America, too.

JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JW Marriott Edmonton (@jwmarriottedm)

Located where a ton of Edmonton’s action is, the JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District hotel gives you prime access to Rogers Place and the ICE District. The arena is dazzling, and you are so close to it all. Coming for an NHL game or a concert? This hotel is perfect for you. A Canadian Icehouse and Banquet Bar is coming to Edmonton’s Ice District soon too, so you know this hotel is the spot to stay for all the downtown events.

Where To Eat

MEAT

It’s certainly one of the best spots in Edmonton to get barbecue, and MEAT is a delight across the board. Located in Old Strathcona, MEAT serves up juicy, delicious dishes that border on legendary for their flavour. The Beef Brisket is mouth watering, as are their BBQ Pork Ribs. Going with the one-pound brisket and full rack ribs is a safe bet– you’re going to want leftovers.

Community Taps + Pizza

The menu at Community Taps + Pizza is stacked with appetizers, New York AND Detroit style pizza, and just LOOK at those mozza sticks. We think they are the best in Edmonton, there’s no debate here. Boy oh boy are they stringy and cheesy! If you don’t like pizza, or you want to order even more for the table, there are also pastas, salads, and handhelds like the chopped cheeseburger and meatball sub. It’s tucked just off of Whyte Ave, so if you are out drinking certainly pop by.

DaDeO

A classic ’50s diner vibe mixed in with New Orleans & southern favourites, a po’boy from DaDeO’s is a must. With 15 different ones to choose from, it’s hard to narrow down a favourite, so why not just try them all! It’s certainly a bucket list restaurant to visit while in Edmonton.

Tres Carnales Taqueria

If you ask an Edmontonian where to find the best tacos, there’s a good chance Tres Carnales Taquería will be mentioned. This Mexican restaurant offers up traditional dishes with new, flavourful twists. Tacos on a quick trip, you can’t go wrong there!

Jacks Burger Shack

Jacks Burger Shack currently has nearly a dozen burgers to choose from on its menu, and they all come in monstrous sizes. If you have the room, the poutine and shakes are definitely something to write home about too. The hangover burger here actually comes between not one, but two grilled cheese sandwiches.

Duchess Bake Shop

When you see a lineup snaking down 124 Street, you know you must be near Duchess Bake Shop. The shop has a legendary reputation for its pastries, especially its macarons. If you have a sweet tooth during your visit to Edmonton, we highly suggest you hit Duchess up.

Where To Drink

Campio Brewing Co.

Established in 2018, Campio Brewing Co. appeals to all palates. From their premium Lager to their more fruity and hoppy selection, you are bound to find a choice that suits you well. Plus if you get hungry — their deep dish pizzas will floor you. It’s in the downtown core, and is a great spot to be if you’re in town for an Oilers game.

El Cortez

The El Cortez features beautifully crafted Mexican cuisine, and that doesn’t stop at the margarita menu. The “margarita market” here has so many mouth-watering options, like the Hawaii 780, Blood Orange and mango, and the guava jalapeño. We think that their tequila selection is the best in Edmonton, too.

Sea Change Brewing Co

Established in 2017, highlights at Sea Change Brewing Co. include Prairie Fairy, Death Wave, and its classic Blonde Ale. The down-to-earth atmosphere will make you come for the beer, and stay for the vibes.

Baijiu

This darkly lit Asian-inspired cocktail bar feels less like Edmonton and more like an elevated street food spot in another country, or a big city pop-up. The trendy bar is decorated with hanging lights, tropical wallpapers, and plant life that make you feel like your short drive to downtown Edmonton was really somewhere far away. It’s a complete trip!

Spotlight Cabaret

Offering a bird’s-eye view around Whyte Avenue, Spotlight Cabaret’s rooftop patio is a great place to party all day and all night or enjoy the great outdoors over brunch. Keep an eye out for shows and events at Spotlight too, and take one in. You’ll be delighted!

CRAFT Beer Market Edmonton

Soak up the sunshine on this welcoming patio at CRAFT Beer Market in the downtown core, with fresh renovations bringing high tables and comfy seating. Fetch yourself a pint and enjoy the comfort-driven pub grub they dish up at this joint. It’s one of the hottest place to be when it comes to the downtown night life.

Where To Get Caffeinated

Stopgap Coffee

Built to please, Stopgap Coffee has classic coffee styles, as well as delicious sounding flavours like black honey and brown butter, have also made their way to the shelves at some point. Discovering the different kinds of coffee is the exciting part about walking through the front door. These roasts are used to make beautifully poured, steamed, and brewed specialty coffees the classic way, from lattes to London Fogs to the more adventurous milk teas.

Deville Coffee

Fresh and creative sandwiches are served out of Deville Coffee, with breakfast items, lunch meals, and pastries baked daily by the team here. The sandwiches are all made with brioche toast, fresh veggies, and house aioli. The coffee here is well known for being high quality, using only direct-trade coffee beans.

Cat Cafe on Whyte

A nice cup of coffee, you are thinking about your day and you are nice and warm coddling a kitty. That can be your reality if you visit Cat Cafe on Whyte. Launching in 2017, it was the first cat cafe in the city. With vibrant colours and a flurry of friendly kitties to mingle with while you enjoy your coffee, it’s a cozy and cute way to sip your coffee.

Little Brick Cafe

Nestled in the Riverdale neighbourhood, The Little Brick Cafe sets up shop in a historic home that is well over a century old. The cafe is full of texture, personality and is bursting with welcoming vibes. Little Brick’s coffee is what has landed itself to be a top dog in Edmonton’s coffee scene, with a rotating selection of coffee beans from roasters from across the west coast. Their feature drinks are also a delight, like the snickerdoodle late or peppermint mocha.

Other Stuff To Check Out

Galaxyland

An entire amusement park, inside a mall? Yea, West Edmonton Mall has it all with Galaxyland. It’s naturally the largest indoor amusement park in North America and boasts more than 27 exhilarating rides and play areas for all ages. If you are fan of rollercoaster, you can find four (!!) here.

The Alberta Legislature Grounds

Gorgeous classic architecture? Check. Loads of natural beauty? Check. The Alberta Legislature is a grand spot to enjoy your short time in Edmonton, whether you visit in the summer or in the winter.

Fort Edmonton Park

It’s a peak Edmonton thing to do and if you are visiting town while it’s open, you must go and check out Fort Edmonton Park. The park is nestled on 64 acres of forested parkland along the river valley, and there are plenty of fun things to check out and do. There’s a 1920s-style Ferris wheel, games, an old cinema and carnival food. The Indigenous Peoples Experience is also a highlight of the park.

Royal Alberta Museum

Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you about Earth’s past-and present-day species. It’s one of the most intriguing things to do while in Edmonton.

Muttart Conservatory

Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely place to visit no matter the time of year.

Edmonton Neon Sign Museum

Out admiring the beauty that is around the ICE District and Rogers Place Arena? The Neon Sign Museum is right around the corner, and is a staple of Edmonton’s downtown scene. It was the first of its kind in Canada and features 20 neon signs that tell a story about Edmonton’s neon past.

Walterdale Hill

Boasting what many consider one of the best views in Edmonton, a set up on Walterdale Hill offers a backdrop featuring the Walterdale Bridge, the North Saskatchewan River and the downtown skyline. What’s not to love about that? It’s totally one of the most Instagram-worthy spots in Edmonton you need on your feed, and one to show off to family and friends after your trip.

