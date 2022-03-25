The Community Taps & Pizza Edmonton location is up and running, and this place is dishing out some massive slices of pizza.

The restaurant-pub concept launching today is located at 8232 Gateway Boulevard NW, right above El Cortez.

The original location, and the only other one so far, has become a hugely popular spot on Vancouver’s foodie-loving Commercial Drive. So you know the pizza is good, and Edmonton should be pretty giddy that we are their first expansion site.

The location is likely familiar to Edmontonians who have spent some time on Whyte Ave, with the owners doing some nice renovations to add extra seating space and really opening the spot up. Every spot is a delight, but the seating with a nice window view is prime.

The menu is stacked with appetizers, and just LOOK at those mozza sticks. We think they are the best in Edmonton, there’s no debate here. Boy oh boy are they stringy and cheesy!

Depending on your preferences, you can get both New York-style and Detroit-style pizza here.

Prefer a thinner crust pizza topped with mozzarella, grana padano, oregano, and a garlic-oiled crust? Then go with the New York pizza menu. Ready for a heftier pie with cheese crusted edges? Better go with Detroit.

We went with the Hawaiian Extreme, which is from the New York-style pizza menu. This pizza is soft on the bottom and has the perfect amount of crunch as you work your way to the crust. This is going to be a solid pizza spot to hit up after a few drinks on Whyte!

If you don’t like pizza, or you want to order even more for the table, there are also pastas, salads, and handhelds like the chopped cheeseburger and meatball sub.

Stop by this hot new pizza place and see what all the hype is about.

Community Taps & Pizza

Address: 8232 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

With files from Daily Hive’s Hogan Short