Stopgap Coffee, an adorable new coffee shop set inside a brick-built residential home, just opened in Edmonton.

The clever name is the first hint that this place has a charming way about it.

Stopgap is a noun for “a temporary means of satisfying a need,” and coffee is described here as “definitely a need.”

Looking to serve specialty coffee with intentional service and a caring heart, this neighbourhood spot just opened at 9749-111st NW.

Stopgap also sells different coffee beans to take home with you, made in collaboration with well-known brands like Ace Coffee Roasters and Candid Coffee Roasters.

Classic coffee styles, as well as delicious sounding flavours like black honey and brown butter, have also made their way to the shelves at some point. Discovering the different kinds of coffee is the exciting part about walking through the front door.

These roasts are used to make beautifully poured, steamed, and brewed specialty coffees the classic way, from lattes to London Fogs to the more adventurous milk teas.

With retro-looking coffee machines, a leatherwork menu, floral wallpaper by Wall and Space, a wood-carved coffee bar, and decor that includes ceramic pour-overs, it’s obvious every corner and detail has been looked over with care and attention.

Discovering a cafe is a wonderful thing, so make sure to check out this hip new spot.

Stopgap Coffee

Address: 9749-111st NW, Edmonton

Instagram