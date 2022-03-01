Deville Coffee, an extremely popular and fast-growing cafe that started in Calgary, is opening its first Edmonton location next week.

This new spot will have its grand opening at MacEwan University on Monday, March 7.

There are currently 11 Deville Coffee shops in Calgary, one in Kelowna, and four locations set to open in Vancouver.

For good reason, this local coffee shop has a dedicated following.

Fresh and creative sandwiches are served out of Deville, with breakfast items, lunch meals, and pastries baked daily by the team here.

The sandwiches are all made with brioche toast, fresh veggies, and house aioli.

The coffee here is well known for being high quality, using only direct-trade coffee beans.

Grab a traditional espresso-style cappuccino or go for a decadent Deville creation, like the chocolate ganache latte. Tea, cold brew, and iced fruit-infused teas are also on the menu at this hip cafe.

The ingredients that go into making the espresso-style drinks at Deville are typically organic and made in-house.

This will definitely become one of the best coffee spots to stop between classes, take your lunch break, or just take the trip over to see what all of the hype is about.

Floor-to-ceiling windows, warm decor, and plenty of plants create a chill atmosphere ideal for a study date or a romantic one.

Check out this new Deville outpost, and the first Edmonton location, when it opens on March 7.

Deville Coffee – MacEwan University

Address: 10700 104th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram