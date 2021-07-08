The smell of sizzling meat and the warmth of the summer sun? Yup, BBQ season is in full swing. We rounded up the best spots in Edmonton.

If you are looking for the spots to chow down on some barbecue dishes, we got you covered.

Here’s a list of the best BBQ restaurants in Edmonton.

Located in Old Strathcona, MEAT serves up juicy, delicious dishes that border on legendary for their flavour. The Beef Brisket is mouth watering, as are their BBQ Pork Ribs. Going with the one-pound brisket and full rack ribs is a safe bet– you’re going to want leftovers.

Address: 8216 104 Street Edmonton

Phone: 587-520-6338

Perfect for large groups looking to indulge, Memphis Blues Barbeque House is known for its selection of large platters to share. From the Memphis Feast, Elvis Platter and king of them all, the Priscilla Platter (which feeds 10-12 people), it’s the perfect spot to hangout with your crew and have some good BBQ.

Address: 5317 23 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-428-6328

Delicious pulled pork and smoked beef served up daily, this up-and-coming BBQ joint will have you walking away with a full stomach and a yearning to return for more.

Address: 7766 18 Street, Edmonton

Phone: 780-306-1803

This BBQ restaurant also has a food truck that carts it’s signatures dishes around for those looking to hit their taste buds with authentic Southern BBQ. From Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket and Bacon Bomb sandwiches, Smokehouse BBQ has it all.

Address: 8310 Roper Road, Edmonton

Phone: 780-399-3939

Stacked with mouthwatering BBQ, a must try at Joanne’s BBQ House is the crispy pork belly, by the pound or in a meal. Other favourites are the beef brisket, cooked to perfection, and the slow cooked pork ribs. Delicious!

Address: 13119 156 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-447-9644

It might not be your traditional BBQ place, but it is a solid choice for a little pricier meat experience. With a unique fixed-price dining concept, it features continuous table-side service of 10 different select cuts of beef, pork, lamb, poultry, and wild game. If you are looking to experiment and take a taste on the wild side, this is your place.

Address: 9626 Ellerslie Road SW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-249-2000

