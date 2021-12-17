The Little Brick Cafe: A staple in Edmonton's coffee culture

Made in Edmonton is a collaboration between Credit Unions of Alberta and Daily Hive. Together we’re showcasing Edmonton businesses and residents who strengthen their local communities and can inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs. Learn about Alberta credit unions’ commitment to community here.

Edmonton is known for its amazing local coffee scene, but a few YEG establishments stand out from the rest, and The Little Brick Cafe is one such place.

Nestled in the Riverdale neighbourhood, The Little Brick Cafe sets up shop in a historic home that is well over a century old. The cafe is full of texture, personality and is bursting with welcoming vibes.

Little Brick’s coffee is what has landed itself to be a top dog in Edmonton’s coffee scene, with a rotating selection of coffee beans from roasters from across the west coast.

You might also like: 7 best cozy coffee shops you need to visit in Edmonton this fall

Winter forecast for Alberta: Prepare for a polar vortex

4 adults-only Halloween events happening in Edmonton this month

Their feature drinks are a delight, like the snickerdoodle late or peppermint mocha.

When you visit don’t forget to enjoy their brunch menu, with fan favourites such as eggs benny, breakfast sandwiches and of course, the little brick breakfast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Brick (@littlebrickyeg)

It also has the perfect outdoor seating area, which is usually filled with items to reflect each season, with gorgeous plants in the summer and pumpkins and squashes during the fall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Brick (@littlebrickyeg)

And if you want to take some of the Little Brick’s delicious beans home with you, you’re in luck.

You can score their delicious coffee to make at home both in-store and online, offering up their Brazilian coffees that come direct-trade from the farm of Henrique Dias Combraia in Minas Gerais. Their espresso is a blend of two single origin coffees.

Visit The Little Brick Cafe at its Riverdale location at 10004 90 Street NW, or online at littlebrick.ca