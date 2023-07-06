9 spots and cities in Alberta that are very underrated

There are plenty of spots and cities to visit across Alberta, but we think there are some that deserve a little more love and recognition than what they already get.

From a city with a vast boreal forest to explore in northern Alberta to some stunning waterfalls in the province’s south, here are nine spots and cities that are very underrated.

Cameron Falls

Why: We know TLC said not to go chasing waterfalls, but you’re going to want to reconsider when you peep this one. Cameron Falls is just a stone’s throw away from Waterton Village and is well worth the trip. The falls even turn pink in colour after heavy rainfall, something many Albertans likely have no idea happened.

Frank Slide

Why: Situated in Crowsnest Pass, Frank Slide is a jaw-dropping scene and the result of a massive rockslide off Turtle Mountain during the early morning hours of April 29, 1903. More than 90 people were killed in the town of Frank when the wall of rock came crashing into the eastern side of the town. Today, more than 100,000 visitors pass through the area and visit the interpretive centre to learn more about the slide, and it’s a spot all Albertans should check out.

Red Deer

Why: Situated perfectly between Edmonton and Calgary, Red Deer offers up tons of nature with walking paths galore and the Red Deer River to explore. You can also spend the day at the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame & Museum, and of course, the famed Donut Mill.

Dinosaur Provincial Park

Why: This UNESCO World Heritage Site might be a bit of a trek for most to get to being two hours east of Calgary, but it sure transports you back to prehistoric times. Dinosaur Provincial Park has striking badlands and is overflowing with fossils to be discovered. It’s a neat spot to escape to a landscape that makes you feel like there is no way you are still in the country, let alone Alberta.

Fort McMurray

Why: Oil, gas and desolate northern Alberta might come to many people’s minds when they hear Fort McMurray, but the city is so much more than that. Northern Lights often dazzle the area, and it’s an absolute dream for those that love the outdoors. There are plenty of spots to go fishing (and ice-fishing), hunting, ATVing, snowmobiling, golfing, canoeing, kayaking, and hiking.

The Beaverlodge Beaver

Why: Sure it may be in northern Alberta, but it’s a giant BEAVER! It’s peak Canadian, and it’s so worth the drive to see it.

Jasper National Park

Why: Less explored than its sister national park to the south, Banff, Jasper National Park has plenty of wilderness to dive into (it’s the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies) and it’s also the world’s second-largest dark sky preserve.

Bar U Ranch National Historic Site

Why: It’s a spot many country enthusiasts have wandered, but the historic Bar U Ranch near Longview, southwest of Calgary, is a spot that deserves to be explored by all. Established in 1882 as the Northwest Cattle Company, it is one of the longest-standing ranches in Alberta. You can check out 100-year-old barns, slaughterhouses, a post office, and the cookhouse to experience “home on the range.” Get into it!

Lacombe

Why: Sometimes discovered by stumbling off the QEII, Lacombe’s main street is filled with heritage Edwardian buildings. It’s almost like you stepped back in time to the turn of the 20th century. Its crown jewel though, is its historic Flatiron Building. We will always be touting Lacombe!

Be sure to check out these spots across the province, and go ahead and check out some wild roadside attractions and some of the best lakes in the province, or enjoy some bucket list eats. Live a little!