A massive $40M solar power project is in the works near Edmonton

A huge solar power project is in the works on 140 acres of land just west of Edmonton in Parkland County.

The Rocktree Solar Project is located two kilometres south of Spruce Grove in Parkland County.

The project was initially set to begin construction in 2023; however, Rocktree Solar stated that the updated schedule will start construction on August 15, 2024, with an expected in-service date of March 14, 2025.

“The requested construction completion date of September 8, 2025, is to account for final demobilization and commencement of long-run operations,” it added in its time extension submission to the Alberta Utilities Commission in May.

According to the Alberta Major Project’s website, the proposed 18.4 MW solar power project will be located on 140 acres of land and cost an estimated $40 million.

It will include approximately 41,500 angled solar modules installed on steel pile foundations and fixed steel racking up to 8 feet in height.

The project will generate roughly 31,000 megawatt hours of energy, an annual power equivalent to approximately 4,500 homes and work towards Alberta’s goal of sourcing 30% of the province’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030.