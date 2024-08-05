MASSIVE $270M million shopping centre in the works northeast of Edmonton

A massive new shopping plaza is being built in an area northeast of Edmonton, and it is projected to bring countless new businesses, offices, restaurants, and jobs.

The proposed Fort Saskatchewan Common is a new retail plaza on a 20-acre parcel that will house various retailers.

Fort Saskatchewan Common will be located just off Highway 21 between 84th Street and 94th Street in the rapidly growing community 25 km northeast of Edmonton. Currently, an undeveloped green space exists in the area where the plaza is set to be built.

According to the developer, Edmonton-based Opulence Management Corp, Fort Saskatchewan Common will feature a number of retail, office, restaurant, cafe, and shopping spaces to be leased.

“Fort Sask Common will bring a new vibrant commercial plaza to residents and visitors of the town,” Opulence states on its website.

Alberta Major Projects pegs the estimated cost of the development at $27o million.

The new plaza will be developed in phases. However, a construction timeline is yet to be announced.