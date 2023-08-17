This is a great city for dining, with many incredible dishes and items you need to try at least once, and the past month saw the opening of many great new restaurants in Edmonton.

The hard part is knowing which places are worthwhile, especially with so many wonderful restaurants already established throughout the city. YEG has some fantastic restaurants, but new ones always offer an exciting culinary adventure.

Lucky for you, we’ve made a list to make the most out of your next dining experience.

These are the recently opened restaurants in Edmonton that you must try.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerusalem Shawarma (@jerusalemshawarma)

With four locations already in YYC, this marks an even more exciting expansion for this delicious spot for authentic Mediterranean cuisine.

Address: #1, 1297 Windermere Way SW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Battista’s Calzone Company (@battistascalzone)

The team behind “Edmonton’s original calzone shop” recently closed due to “City bylaws,” and it looks like it’s back open.

Address: 11745 84th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Jardin YEG (@eljardinyeg_foodndrink)

The name means “the garden,” and the entire concept takes influence from international Latin flavours to create interesting cocktails, an adventurous wine list, craft and international beers, and delicious food.

Address: 10359 104th Street NW #102, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly’s Cocktail Bar (@dollyscocktails)

Located at 9902 109th Street, this spot has opened just in time for the new Barbie movie. Dolly’s has moved into the space that Fu’s Repair Shop recently just moved out of. It’s from the same team, so you know it’s going to be good.

Address: 9902 109th Street, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stingray Bar (@stingraybaryeg)

This is the newest concept, offering a traditional Japanese dining experience with modern dishes that are interesting and fun. The atmosphere here allows guests to comfortably dress up or down with as much sushi etiquette as they want to bring. Sashimi, handrolls, cocktails, and more are all on the menu to explore and enjoy.

Address: 9682 142nd Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chatkhara By Krishna (@chatkhara_by_krishna)

The entire menu here is massive, with fun twists on classic dishes. There are more than 50 dishes, including Indo-Chinese, burgers, wraps, and several different types of chaat.

Address: 10149 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bell in Scona (@bellinscona)

Located in a vintage building in Old Strathcona, this historic brewery feels like a page from the past while also using antique pre-war cast iron and copper vessels to craft the beers here.

Address: 10416 80th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram