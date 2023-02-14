This is a great city for dining, with many incredible dishes and items you need to try at least once, and the past 30 days saw the opening of many great new restaurants in Edmonton.

The hard part is knowing which places are worthwhile, especially with so many wonderful restaurants already established throughout the city. YEG has some fantastic restaurants, but new ones always offer an exciting culinary adventure.

Lucky for you, we’ve made a list to make the most out of your next dining experience.

These are the recently opened new restaurants in Edmonton that you must try.

Specializing in Mediterranean-inspired food, wine, and cocktails, this is a modern concept that serves lunch and dinner.

Address: #120, 14055 West Block Drive NW, Edmonton

Promising an “epic culinary experience unlike anything else in Edmonton,” the menu here is massive, with more than 10 different kinds of noodle bowls alone. The house special pho is made with a 24-hour broth, steak, brisket, tendon, tripe, and meatballs, but there are options for wonton, tom yum, pad Thai, and many more as well.

Address: 10542 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

This new concept is bringing all the tiki-inspired vibes to YEG. There are already several amazing spots to escape to a vacation-like atmosphere in Edmonton, and this new concept aims to be another.

Address: 10262 103rd Street, Edmonton

Located underneath Fox Burger, this low-key underground bar is in the exact same place as the old boiler room that heated the entire building back in the day — hence the name. The cast iron boiler is still in the room and is an interesting centrepiece of the space.

Fox Burger is known for its burgers and drinks, and this basement bar will offer the same.

Address: 6423 112th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Located on 82nd Avenue near Bonnie Doon, this spot specializes in serving authentic chai, this new spot also has lassi drinks, hot food, coffee, desserts, and more.

If you’ve never had chai, it’s a popular Indian black tea brewed in milk and water and is also usually sweetened with sugar. Some of the different options here include karak (strong and black), adrak (fresh ginger), golden milk (turmeric, ghee, and black pepper), and the classic marsala (black loose leaf with five spices).

Address: 10158 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Serving tea, treats, spicy loaves, pies, cookies, and so much more, this menu is unique and delicious, with vibes that embrace all things grunge, modern preppy, punk, and hip-hop. There are even a few retro arcade games that’ll feel like a blast from the past, like the high-flying NBA Tournament Edition game.

Address: 10813 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

The menu has appetizers (salad rolls, green onion cakes, passionfruit deep fried shrimp), special bowls (special beef noodle soup, dragon fruit salad rolls), pho (chicken noodles, trio bowl), and more.

There are a number of banh mi sandwiches as well, like BBQ pork, cold cuts, and lemongrass chicken, to name a few.

Address: 9750 170th Street, Edmonton

