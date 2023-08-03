17 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this long weekend: August 4 to 7

The Heritage Day long weekend has finally arrived in Edmonton and it’s looking like we’re in for some spectacular weather.
From Heritage Festival to the ball diamond to hikes through our favourite National Park, check out 17 of the best things to do in Edmonton this long weekend.
Heritage Festival
What: The Edmonton Heritage Festival is a three-day event to sample delicious food, see creative performances, and celebrate Canada’s multiculturalism. Enjoy the tastes, sights, and sounds from over 60 countries at 50 outdoor pavilions.
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre, Borden Park, and Exhibition Land
When: August 5 to 7
Tickets: Free admission
Disco in the Park
What: Get ready to dance the night away at Disco in the Park, a two-day music festival getting underway this weekend. It’s like the Edmonton Folk Festival but for disco and electronic music.
Where: Louise McKinney Riverfront Park
When: August 4 to 6
Cost: $79.38-$233.95; get them here
Go swim in a lake
What: As we head into the final stretch of summer, take advantage of some gorgeous nearby lakes as something free and fun to do. Check out our roundup of some of the best nearby lakes and enjoy those sandy beaches and cool waters.
Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market
What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.
The Shrek Rave
What: It’s time to leave your swamp and set out on an adventure because a Shrek-themed rave is returning to Edmonton, and it’ll have you shouting “DONKEY!” all night long.
Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW
When: August 5
Cost: $39.16; get them here
Hit up the Edmonton Corn Maze
What: The Edmonton Corn Maze is finally open for the season! For more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall.
When: July 26 to October 22
Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove
Tickets: Tickets can be found here.
Go see a $2.99 movie at Cineplex
What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this summer at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, The Bad Guys will be on the bargain big screen. A full listing of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.
When: Saturday, August 5
Where: Various Cineplex locations
See an Edmonton Riverhawks game
What: Nothing beats the atmosphere at Re/Max Field during an Edmonton Riverhawks game. This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd during the season, and we love to see it. Grab a beer bat and a hot dog, and have a blast at the ball game!
Where: Re/Max Field
When: August 4 at 7 pm, August 5 at 7 pm, and August 6 at 1 pm
Cost: Start at $20; get tickets here
Fort Edmonton Park
What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it’s the perfect long weekend activity. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here
Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village
What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of a Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.
Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County
When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $15 adult admission
Avenged Sevenfold at Rogers Place
What: California-based heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold will hit the stage in Edmonton this weekend. Opening for this decades-spanning band is Juno Award-winning Alexisonfire.
Where: Rogers Place
When: August 4 at 6:30 pm
Cost: Tickets start at $63.07; get them here
Edmonton Indigenous Fashion Week
What: Edmonton Indigenous Fashion Week celebrates the creativity, diversity, and traditions of Indigenous artists, designers, and models from across the country.
Where: River Cree Resort and Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch, Alberta
When: August 3 to 5
Cost: $39.65 single-day access
Big Valley Jamboree
What: The biggest stars in country music are returning to central Alberta, with the Big Valley Jamboree (BVJ) kicking off this long weekend. BVJ is Canada’s premier camping music festival, and it’s not only packed with amazing live music, but it will also be home to food trucks, drink vendors, artisan shopping, and more.
Where: 4250 Exhibition Drive, Camrose, Alberta
When: August 3 to 6
Cost: Grab your tickets online
Where Dark Things Dwell
What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience where you and three others must search for clues and solve puzzles in order to lift an ancient curse that has driven the villagers of Edmonton to madness. Games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of the park’s historic buildings.
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
When: July 6 to September 24, Thursday to Sunday evenings
Cost: $30 each; get them here
Take a cruise on the Edmonton Riverboat
What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.
Where: 9734 98th Avenue
When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer
Cost: General admission starts at $41.95 for adults; tickets here
Elk Island National Park
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is always worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice weekend to do it!
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter
Grab a flight at a local brewery
What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this summer. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!