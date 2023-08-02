Guide to the ultimate 48 hours at Edmonton Fringe Theatre Festival

This year’s Edmonton Fringe Theatre Festival is just around the corner and we couldn’t be more excited.

From August 17 to 27, the festival brings together a diverse group of talented artists from across the globe to present an incredible range of performances in the heart of Old Strathcona.

If you have never attended the festival, this year is the perfect time to do so. We’ve prepared a 48-hour guide to help you make the most of your event experience.

Day one

1. Hit the festival grounds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

To begin your Fringe journey, head straight to square one: ATB Park in Old Strathcona. Here, you’ll be greeted by a delightful mix of food vendors, market stalls, artists pitching their shows to festival-goers, live entertainment, walls covered in posters promoting shows, and an overall vibrant atmosphere. This lively area will surely get you into the spirit of Fringe.

2. Catch an outdoor show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

There’s an incredible lineup of outdoor shows that will simply blow your mind. From the jaw-dropping stunts of The Amazing BikeMan to the mesmerizing magical talents of Jay Flar Magic, get your tickets now because you won’t want to miss out on these shows.

3. Grab something to eat from a food truck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

Prepare to be treated to a whole ton of incredible food trucks offering mouthwatering dishes from local restaurants. Check out what’s on the 2023 Fringe menu here.

4. Head to the beer tent

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

After a delicious meal, take in more of that vibrant festival atmosphere with a beverage under one of the festival’s beer tents. Enjoy some brews from our favourite local spots, such as Sea Change Brewery.

5. Late-night Cabaret

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Late Night Cabaret (@lnc_yeg)

If there’s one show you absolutely can’t miss during the Fringe Festival, it’s the Late Night Cabaret. However, be warned, as this show tends to sell out quickly. Good luck securing your tickets!

You might also like: New Latin-inspired restaurant and cocktail bar just opened in Edmonton

Here's how much Albertans could expect to see from the feds the rest of 2023

Canadian university ranks better than every school except Harvard

Day two

1. Have brunch in Old Strathcona

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Next Act (@nextactpub)

Surrounding the festival grounds is the community of Old Strathcona, which is home to plenty of fantastic restaurants. Start your day off right with a hearty breakfast!

2. Back to the festival grounds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

Now that you’ve had a taste of the Fringe experience, take some time to listen to artists’ pitches. Feel the vibes and allow the day to lead you on a new adventure. After spending most of yesterday outdoors, consider opting for an indoor show. You’ll find theatres tucked in every corner of the neighbourhood, ready to offer you something unique.

3. Browse the market stalls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

Browse the stalls of the local makers and vendors, you never know what you may walk away with!

4. Watch free performances on ATB Stage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

You don’t have to break the bank to have an awesome time at Fringe. Take a seat at ATB Park and immerse yourself in all of the free and live entertainment. People-watching is always fun, too! It’s a great way to enjoy the festival without spending a fortune.

5. Check out an indoor show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

With a myriad of theatres and genres to select from, retreat to an air-conditioned venue to round off your Fringe experience.