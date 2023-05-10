The Shrek Rave is coming back to Edmonton and you won't want to miss it
It’s time to leave your swamp and set out on an adventure because a Shrek-themed rave is returning to Edmonton, and it’ll have you shouting “DONKEY!” all night long.
That’s right, the Shrek Rave is coming to town Saturday, August 5, at Midway Music Hall, and tickets are going fast.
The Shrek Rave is notorious for people’s costumes of iconic characters from the classic tale, and they seriously go all out for it. Get some friends together and dance the night away dressed as a Farquaad-Squad or the 3 Blind Mice.
Like Donkey once said, “Stay up late, swapping manly stories, and in the morning… I’m making waffles!” It sounds like the perfect plan to us.
Located on Calgary Trail, Midway is one of Edmonton’s premiere live music and events destinations. All of the venue’s upcoming events can be found here.
Midway Music Hall
Address: 6107 104th Street NW