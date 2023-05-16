The iconic Edmonton Riverboat is officially open for the season

The iconic Edmonton Riverboat has officially opened for the season and we can hardly wait to hit the waters.

For nearly three decades, the beloved riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley.

This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.

You might also like: 6 best new restaurants and bars in Edmonton that recently opened

A definitive list of frozen treats ranked from worst to best

Edmonton is forecasted to be 10°C hotter than Los Angeles soon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Edmonton Riverboat (@edmontonriverboat)

It’s understandable why this floating gem has become one of Edmonton’s most well-known landmarks and a must-see destination. So get ready to be mesmerized by the immersive experience that the Riverboat has in store.

General admission tickets start at just $41.95 for adults and there’s an option to include a dinner buffet priced at $76.95.

Consider taking the Sunday brunch cruise for an enjoyable Sunday experience; indulge in a delicious brunch buffet for $71.95.

The riverboat also offers an idyllic setting for special events, and there’s nothing quite like the views of the Canada Day Fireworks from the waters of the North Saskatchewan River.

Be ready for any weather because this experience awaits you, rain or shine. It’s the most Edmonton thing you can do!

Don’t miss out on this fantastic journey! Get your tickets here.