9 of the best lakes within two hours of Edmonton to swim in this summer

It’s going to get hot as we head into the bulk of summer in Edmonton and that has us setting our sights on the best places to cool off in the region.

While we may be a landlocked province, there are plenty of sandy beaches, cool (but not too cold!) waters, and awesome lakes to check out in the Edmonton area.

We’ve collected a few of the best spots to take a dip in this summer into one list, all within a two-hour drive of Edmonton so that you can enjoy a day at the beach.

Skeleton Lake

The white sands on the shore of Mewatha Beach on Skeleton Lake make for a pretty spectacular time in the water. Located just under two hours north of Edmonton, Skeleton Lake is the perfect destination for a day at the beach.

Buffalo Lake

This lake is a total hidden gem southwest of the city. Buffalo Lake features plenty of recreation areas and beaches and is a favourite for boaters, swimmers, kitesurfers, and more.

Lac Ste. Anne

Just over an hour from Edmonton, Lac Ste. Anne is home to a sandy beach and grassy picnic areas. The lake has warm, shallow waters, and all the amenities you need for a day at the beach are within close proximity.

Hubbles Lake

This gorgeous lake was once used for scuba diving lessons due to its crystal-clear waters and is one of the most pristine places to swim around Edmonton. It’s a private beach, so you’ll have to pay to access it, but it’s well worth it for that gorgeous sandy beach and onsite porta-potties.

Wabamun Lake

Wabamun is a popular lake 65 kilometres from Edmonton. Users can waterski, kayak, canoe, sail, windsurf, and more in Wabamun Lake’s semi-clear waters, and you’ll want to keep an eye out for birds, as Ospreys nest both here and at nearby Lake Isle.

Pigeon Lake

This massive lake just south of Edmonton is a hot spot in the summer, and it’s easy to see why. It’s well-equipped with fire pits, picnic tables, and plenty of beaches to enjoy.

Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake is just an hour and a half south of Edmonton – although it’s a popular spot, so you’ll want to arrive early to secure your spot on the beach.

This lake offers clear and shallow waters, along with water sports like boating, waterskiing, and fishing. Grassy areas, picnic tables, and volleyball courts create a fun beach experience for everyone.

Long Lake

Located just over an hour from north Edmonton, Long Lake Provincial Park has two beaches: one for day use and the other for the park’s campground. Both beaches are shallow, with warm water and marked swimming areas, making this lake great for the whole family.

And you don’t need to worry about packing your own snacks, as there are lots of fast food concessions around Long Lake.

Half Moon Lake

Half Moon Lake is located inside a resort in Sherwood Park. There’s lots of space to spread out a blanket and plant an umbrella to enjoy a day in the sun.

The resort also features walking trails and sports such as mini golf, beach volleyball, pickleball, and basketball.