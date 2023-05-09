Happy Beer Street is Edmonton's hottest new spot to grab a pint

There’s a rapidly growing brewery corridor in South Central Edmonton that you have to see for yourself.

Happy Beer Street is situated on 99th Street between 81st Avenue and 60th Avenue and is home to some of the best pints in town.

This lively district is home to an impressive lineup of seven independent breweries, making it the city’s best destination for beer enthusiasts.

Among the must-visit spots is Ale Architect, a recent addition that boasts both outstanding beer and delicious pizza courtesy of Birch & Bear, a fantastic West Coast-inspired pizza joint that opened downtown last year.

Other notable stops on this bustling strip include Sea Change Brewing, Omen Brewing, The Monolith by Blind Enthusiasm, Blind Enthusiasm’s Market Brewery, Longroof Brewing, Bent Stick Brewing, and Alley Kat.

Many of these spots also have outdoor patios, so it’s the perfect place to enjoy a flight or two while soaking in all that incredible summer air.

The area also plays host to a ton of events and, of course, launch parties for new beers, so you’ll want to follow their Instagram page to stay up-to-date on everything happening in the neighbourhood.

